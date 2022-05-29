Greater Western Victoria Rebels young guns led the way as the NAB League side recorded a 48-point win over the Western Jets in Saturday's Mars Stadium double-header.
The Rebels were tested early by the Jets but remained composed as their leaders stood up when needed to claim a 14.9 (93) to 6.9 (45) victory.
Fresh off his impressive AFL Academy performance, Rebels star forward Aaron Cadman kicked five goals straight including a booming 70-metre goal on the eastern wing.
Rebels coach David Loader was once again full of praise for the talented 18-year-old.
"He is a good player, there is no doubt about it, he was certainly in form on Saturday," he said.
"He continues to grow every week and has a really mature head on his shoulders already."
Cadman was well supported by fellow tall forwards Brady Wright and Felix Fogaty as they both added three goals of their own as the Rebels broke away in the second half.
"We looked really dangerous up forward with three talls, it is always hard to match-up against a side with three genuine tall forwards," Loader said.
The forwards continued to create a contest and bring the ball to ground which allowed the Rebels small forwards to bring their defensive pressure around the ball.
"Our pressure was really poor in the first quarter but ten minutes into the second quarter we started getting to the right spots and after half time our pressure was outstanding," he said.
Rebels midfielder Hugh Bond was phenomenal on Saturday with 27 disposals and 8 tackles, with the 17-year-old earning best-on-ground honours from Loader.
"Hugh was clearly the best player on the ground, he just has an enormous work rate and always finds himself at every stoppage consistently winning contested ball."
"He is a very high-end player that is having a tremendous start to the season."
The win is the Rebels third for the NAB League season and sees them rise to eighth on the ladder before visiting the sixth-placed Dandenong Stingrays in round nine.
