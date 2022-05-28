Learmonth claimed its fifth-consecutive Central Highlands Netball League A grade win after overcoming the undefeated Grasshoppers 48-30 in Learmonth on Saturday.
The Lakies rallied from an eight-goal quarter time deficit to claw their way back to within one goal at half time, before running over the top of Rokewood-Corindhap in a dominant second half.
Learmonth head coach Jordan O'Keefe was extremely proud of his side's ability to fight back and record a statement victory.
"To go in to half time still trailing is a testament to how well they worked in the second half," he said.
"The players continued to stick to the plan and focus on things that were in our control and they executed it beautifully in the end."
Learmonth's 6-1 record sees them rise to third on the ladder but O'Keefe believes the Lakies are still to truly find their groove this season.
"We are pretty much a new-look side this year with the promotion of some B grade players and we have quite a young, inexperienced side across parts of the court," O'Keefe said.
"It has been a really tough start to the year, we are still running through with small numbers and I think those things were evident in our start on Saturday."
Matching up against a talented Rokewood-Corindhap side was always going to provide a tough challenge but the Lakies were up for the fight in a physical contest.
"Katelyn Sutton had a really tough job on Kate Omeara but from quarter time onwards she stepped up really well and led from the front," he said.
"I was really pleased with her efforts, she really helped settle our attacking end and combined really well with our shooters up there."
The Lakies restricted the Grasshoppers to their lowest score of the season on Saturday as Kaitlyn Balazic and Catherine Chibnall held down the fort in defence.
"Kaitlyn was really consistent and really solid in goal defence," O'Keefe said.
"She intercepted at pivotal times and used her speed and athleticism to help link up down the court and was able to match the physicality that Rokewood-Corindhap brought."
The fixture does not get any easier for Learmonth now as the Lakies follow their match-up against the Grasshoppers with a visit to the undefeated Springbank in round eight.
Springbank recorded another big win on Saturday, this time taking down the tenth-placed Dunnstown as Springbank and Buninyong remain the last two unbeaten sides in the league.
Buninyong claimed the largest win of round seven with an 82-18 thumping over the winless Hepburn while former winless side Carngham-Linton finally claimed its first victory of the season with a drought-breaking win over Creswick.
As Learmonth jumped into the top four, Beaufort stayed within reach of the top teams after a seven-goal win over Daylesford with percentage the only thing keeping the fifth-placed Crows outside the top four.
Clunes' loss to Newlyn saw Bungaree, who cruised past Ballan, make its way into the top eight as Gordon enjoyed the bye in round seven.
Some big match-ups await in round eight of the Central Highlands Netball League as Bungaree, Springbank and Learmonth show they are the ones to beat.
A GRADE
Buninyong 82 d Hepburn 18
Carngham-Linton 47 d Creswick 34
Bungaree 41 d Ballan 19
Beaufort 48 d Daylesford 41
Springbank 68 d Dunnstown 45
Learmonth 48 d Rokewood-Corindhap 30
Skipton 60 d Waubra 31
Newlyn 45 d Clunes 32
LADDER: BUNINYONG 28, 278.95; SPRINGBANK 28, 250.83; LEARMONTH 24, 204.81; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 171.36; BEAUFORT 24, 146.77; NEWLYN 20, 135.64; SKIPTON 20, 122.18; BUNGAREE 16, 104.78; Gordon 16, 97.82; Dunnstown 12, 113.36; Clunes 12, 78.55; Daylesford 8, 72.73; Carngham Linton 8, 59.13; Waubra 8, 46.37; Ballan 2, 46.43; Hepburn 2, 34.88; Creswick 0, 50.93
B GRADE
Buninyong 103 d Hepburn 2
Carngham-Linton 32 d Creswick 27
Bungaree 41 d Ballan 22
Beaufort 44 d Daylesford 6
Dunnstown 33 d Springbank 30
Learmonth 42 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
Skipton 29 drew with Waubra 29
Clunes 39 d Newlyn 29
LADDER: BUNINYONG 28, 248.53; BUNGAREE 28, 202.44; LEARMONTH 24, 189.12; GORDON 20, 165.38; CLUNES 20, 158.06; SPRINGBANK 20, 138.73; BEAUFORT 20, 132.82; DUNNSTOWN 16, 113.62; Carngham-Linton 16, 80.68; Skipton 14, 98.18; Ballan 12, 104.76; Newlyn 12, 94.76; Waubra 10, 78.57; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 76.78; Hepburn 4, 15.48; Creswick 0, 54.91; Daylesford 0, 25.44
C GRADE
Carngham-Linton 36 d Creswick 27
Bungaree 36 d Ballan 27
Beaufort 57 d Daylesford 16
Springbank 32 d Dunnstown 23
Learmonth 43 d Rokewood-Corindhap 23
Waubra 61 d Skipton 24
Newlyn 33 d Clunes 30
LADDER: BUNINYONG 28, 248.48; SPRINGBANK 28, 240.19; BUNGAREE 24, 150; NEWLYN 24, 125.41; BALLAN 20, 124.31; CLUNES 16, 130.14; LEARMONTH 16, 112.87; BEAUFORT 16, 112.50; Gordon 16, 94.74; Dunnstown 16, 80.73; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 118.82; Carngham-Linton 12, 84.49; Waubra 12, 71.50; Skipton 8, 67.97; Daylesford 4, 22.26; Creswick 0, 55.02
17/UNDER
Hepburn 32 d Buninyong 15
Carngham-Linton 33 d Creswick 9
Bungaree 32 d Ballan 7
Daylesford 25 d Beaufort 19
Dunnstown 33 d Springbank 30
Learmonth 27 d Rokewood-Corindhap 11
Waubra 25 d Skipton 24
Clunes 40 d Newlyn 18
LADDER: BUNGAREE 28, 253.66; HEPBURN 28, 234.82; SKIPTON 20, 164; CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 156; NEWLYN 20, 125.20; BUNINYONG 20, 102.90; CLUNES 16, 185.38; SPRINGBANK 16, 117.50; Learmonth 16, 111.03; Dunnstown 16, 106.94; Waubra 16, 82.63; Beaufort 12, 67.39; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 83.22; Gordon 8, 60.26; Daylesford 8, 58.82; Ballan 0, 31.86; Creswick 0, 17.44
15/UNDER
Hepburn 51 d Buninyong 16
Carngham-Linton 41 d Creswick 1
Bungaree 26 d Ballan 10
Daylesford 14 d Beaufort 10
Springbank 28 d Dunnstown 20
Learmonth 37 d Rokewood-Corindhap 8
Skipton 57 d Waubra 3
Clunes 23 d Newlyn 14
LADDER: SKIPTON 28, 414.06;GORDON 28, 380.43; HEPBURN 28, 359.30; SPRINGBANK 28, 293.90; CLUNES 24, 281.82; BUNGAREE 24, 259.42; CARNGHAM-LINTON 16, 150.48; LEARMONTH 16, 96; Newlyn 12, 83.72; Buninyong 10, 66.21; Ballan 8, 66.46; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 45.28; Daylesford 8, 42.86; Beaufort 8, 38.22; Waubra 4, 15.22; Dunnstown 2, 39.07; Creswick 0, 6.75
13A/UNDER
Buninyong 21 d Hepburn 5
Carngham-Linton 38 d Creswick 9
Bungaree 17 d Ballan 7
Daylesford 23 d Beaufort 0
Dunnstown 17 d Springbank 4
Learmonth 9 d Rokewood-Corindhap 4
Skipton 16 d Waubra 11
Newlyn 23 d Clunes 5
LADDER: GORDON 28, 247.50; SPRINGBANK 24, 298.31; CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, 289.06; NEWLYN 24, 260; SKIPTON 20, 121.33; BUNINYONG 20 97.22; DUNNSTOWN 18,, 102.94; CLUNES 16, 90.63; Bungaree 16, 86.24; Learmonth 12, 122.39; Ballan 12, 65.66; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 57.30; Daylesford 8, 128.81; Creswick 8, 56.35; Waubra 4 58.24; Hepburn 4, 27.50; Beaufort 4 11.32
