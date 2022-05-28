The Courier

Learmonth's streak lives on after impressive comeback | Central Highlands Netball League A Grade Rd 7 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:59am, first published May 28 2022 - 4:30pm
Learmonth's Shianne Milera in her side's round three outing against Gordon. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Learmonth claimed its fifth-consecutive Central Highlands Netball League A grade win after overcoming the undefeated Grasshoppers 48-30 in Learmonth on Saturday.

