Homicide squad investigating Darley death; Wendouree teenager found

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Darley on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to an address in Egan Court about 10.30pm.
Police found a woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, with critical injuries. She could not be revived.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their enquires.
Investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.
They remain looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Meanwhile, Wendouree 13-year-old boy Drew has been found "safe and well", according to Ballarat Police on Saturday evening.
Police thanks family and community members for their support via social media for helping with information to find the boy.
Drew had last been seen when he went to bed on Thursday night.
He went missing with his mother's car.
