The Courier

Ballarat Miners move into top four after a come-from-behind win over Keilor Thunder in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 29 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
STAR TURN: Zac Dunmore produced the best game of his career as the Miners came from behind to beat Keilor. Picture: Adam Trafford

YOUNGSTER Zac Dunmore has led the Ballarat Miners to a memorable come-from-behind win over Keilor Thunder, producing his best career game in the 83-80 win.

