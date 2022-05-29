YOUNGSTER Zac Dunmore has led the Ballarat Miners to a memorable come-from-behind win over Keilor Thunder, producing his best career game in the 83-80 win.
Not only did Dunmore hit 19 points at 89 per cent from the field, he along with Jordan Lingard, were huge in the final seconds, the pair each bringing down an offensive board which led to JD MIller being fouled.
The import calmly stepped up to the line to knock down both the free throws to give the Miners the three-point advantage.
The Thunder had one last opportunity to tie the game, but the three point attempt from Tyler Kidd missed as the Miners held on for what could prove a crucial victory come later in the season.
Without the injured David Crisp who is out with a hamstring strain and illnesses to both Deng Gak and Will Hynes, the Miners made do with just seven players on the night, making the final quarter run of 22-12 all the more remarkable.
Coach Luke Sunderland said he was proud of the whole line-up and said the win proved the team was capable at any time.
"We had Will pull out at 4pm, Deng has the flu as well, no Crisp either, Amos Brooks has had it as well and probably shouldn't have played, and if we had have had a full team, we would have told Koen (Sapwell) to rest as well because he's had it as well," Sunderland said.
"So to come away with the win is a pretty good result.
"Zac didn't miss a shot until the last quarter, he really helped. We always knew we were a deep team, last night just proved it."
Without big man Gak, it was left to Miller and Lingard to the bulk of the heavy lifting.
"Lingard was huge, he had a lot of hustle plays, a lot of 50-50 balls and got a couple that he had no business getting and a couple of key defensive stops which really helped," Sunderland said.
For the first first three quarters, the home team looked a step ahead. They narrowly won each quarter to take a seven-point lead into the final change, but the Miners wouldn't be denied.
As expected, the classy Jacob Lampkin led the way for the Thunder with 17 points and nine rebounds while Kilan Dennis top scored with 18 points.
For the Miners, Miller was outstanding with 17 points and 10 boards while Preston Bungei with 21 points and Nic Pozolglou with 12, were both forced to play the full 40 minutes as numbers ran low.
With other results going their way, the win moves the Miners up into the top four for the first time this season with a 6-3 record.
Next week they hit the road again up against arch-rivals Geelong Supercats, who knocked off the Ballarat team in the opening game of the season in overtime.
The Supercats are third on the ladder but dropped the weekend's clash with Frankston 88-82, trailing by as much as 15 in the game.
DESPITE a herculean effort from centre Zitina Aukuso, who got off her sick bed to score 26 points, the Ballarat Miners have fallen short in their road trip against Keilor Thunder.
Missing key play-maker Jade Melbourne who led the Australian Opals to a memorable come-from-behind win over Olympic silver medalists Japan on Friday night, the Miners always looked a little short in this contest.
While they remained in the match until late, the team noticeably tired in the final quarter as Keilor took control of the contest, going on to win 85-75.
Aukuso, like Melbourne, was named in the Australian Opals squad, but has been battling illness all week which forced her to miss the Australian training camp.
However, she proved the key figure in lifting her side throughout the match, providing the key the target which was sorely needed. She took 19 shots on the night, almost double that of any of her team.
Isabella Brancatisano moved into Melbourne's guard position and for the most part did well, she joined her sister Charlotte on debut, who also won a position in the starting five.
But the lack of numbers, with the Miners players effectively with six players and a couple minutes each from Jemma Amoore and Milly Sharp, neither of which were able to get on the score sheet meant it was always going to be a tough slog.
Along with Aokuso, Millie Cracknell continued her solid season. It's clear the youngster is relishing more court time. She scored 14 points, shooting at 67 per cent around the court.
For Keilor, Monique Andriuolo was the key player on court, finishing with 29 points, while the classy Maddy Garrick scored 17 as the home side ran away with a 24-18 last quarter.
The Miners will renew acquaintances with the Geelong Supercats for the second time this year when they head to Geelong next weekend.
