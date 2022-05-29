The Courier

Burra stun Panthers, Roos return to winner's list | Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
May 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Point's Lauren Huggins looks to move the ball forward. Picture: Lachlan Bence

A fiercely-even Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season has thrown forward another twist, with Melton South forced to relinquish top spot on the ladder after it was held to a draw by bottom-placed Sebastopol.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.