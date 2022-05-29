A fiercely-even Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season has thrown forward another twist, with Melton South forced to relinquish top spot on the ladder after it was held to a draw by bottom-placed Sebastopol.
The clash started as expected, Melton South leading at every break before the Burra rallied with their best performance to date.
Advertisement
The hosts stormed home with a 16-12 final quarter to earn their first points of the season.
Unfortunately for Georgia Cann's side, there is no immediate chance to build on momentum, with a bye waiting in round eight.
Due to Melton and Sunbury's lack of A Grade sides, the Burra will have two byes in a three-week run.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The result opened the door for North Ballarat to move two points clear at the top with a gusty one-goal win against Lake Wendouree.
Little separated the sides early, with the Lakers' goalies giving the reigning premiers' new defensive partnership its biggest test yet.
Trailing by three at the first break, Lake Wendouree drew level at half-time before scrapping for the tightest of one-goal leads heading into the final charge.
With state representative Poppy Douglass out, attacking partner Maddy Selmon stood up in a matching-winning final quarter.
The former Sally McLean Medallist finished with 41 goals to push her side to a 46-45 win.
In a cruel blow, the Lakers dropped out of the top six with the loss but share 10 points with Ballarat and East Point above them.
Elsewhere, Darley notched its third-consecutive win to draw level with second-placed Melton South, two points off the top of the table.
The Devils wrestled momentum early against Ballarat with a 17-8 opening quarter, allowing for a second-half slip.
The Swans' best came too late, winning the third and fourth quarters, but the hosts did enough to enter the bye on a dominant run.
A one-sided affair between East Point and Bacchus Marsh completed round seven.
The Roos snapped a three-game losing streak in dominant fashion, restricting the winless Cobras to just 11 goals in the first half en route to a 66-28 win.
Advertisement
Lavinia Fox starred for East Point, finishing with 34 goals and showing her creative best to help Lauren Jew to 32.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.