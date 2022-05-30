A 2-1 loss on the last kick of the game against the Western Eagles and a mounting injury crisis has left the Sebastopol Vikings fighting for their lives in State League 3.
The disappointing result, coupled with last week's home loss to Point Cook, has left the Vikings needing to basically run the table in the second half of the year if they are any chance at making play-offs.
On Saturday, the Vikings came up against a Western Eagles side coach Vikings coach Dan Hollingworth said had clearly gone into the game with a plan to score on set pieces.
Neither team looked like troubling the scorers in the first half, with the Eagles mounting the first serious challenge in the 60th minute resulting in a dubious penalty, which actually saw Viking Patrick Cocks injure his ankle after the challenge.
The goal was scored, but the Vikings were able to hit back quickly with Jack Gaffney breaking down the defence in the 72nd minute.
It looked as though the match would be headed for a 1-1 draw until Eagles captain Konrad Dobraszkiewicz took a free kick in the final seconds and slammed the ball into the back of the net, leaving the home side in raptures, but the Vikings devastated.
"It was literally the last kick, it hit the back of the net and the referee called time," Hollingworth said. "What can you do, it hit the neck and I walked the change rooms. To be fair it was a terrific strike, you'd probably never do it again."
Hollingworth said injuries were also starting to play a part.
"Cocks has ended up in hospital with a suspected fracture, Owen Turbitt kicked the bottom of boot, so he's got bruising on the top of his foot, we've got Cody Gale who's got ligament damage in his ankle and will miss a couple of weeks, it's stacking up."
Hollingworth said the past two matches and the draw with Diamond Valley will probably be the games the Vikings look back on in the latter part of the season as the one's that were most costly.
"We really seem to struggle when teams sit someone behind the ball and it's something we have to work on," he said.
"Having someone like Stewart Maylett back will make a difference there, but he'll have to come back through the reserves to get some continuity in his game.
"His runs in behind are phenomenal, his movement is good, having someone like that will help."
