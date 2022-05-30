The Courier

A 2-1 loss on the last kick of the game against the Western Eagles and a mounting injury crisis has left the Sebastopol Vikings fighting for their lives in State League 3.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 30 2022 - 2:00am
Laurence Tombe in action for the Vikings.

Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

