BALLARAT Miner Jade Melbourne has put in a starring performance for the Australian Opals against Olympic silver medalist Japan.
Melbourne came off the bench to hit 11 points in game one of the three game series to lead Australia to a 72-66 victory with Australia outscoring Japan 16-5 in the final quarter.
The 19-year-old, who will later this year join the Seattle WNBA team injected the team with after coming off the bench, executing at both ends of the court.
Japan got one back on Sunday when it held on for a 56-55 win in game two, a game notable for the lack of scoring from both sides who shot at around 30 per cent.
Fellow Ballarat Miner Zitina Aokuso is also named in the Australian World Championship squad, but was forced to pull out of the Japan series with illness. She returned to the court on Saturday night to lead the Ballarat Miners scoring with 26 points.
The final game of the three match series will be played in Newcastle on Tuesday night.
