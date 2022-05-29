Melton has moved three wins clear at the summit and further strengthened its push for a drought-breaking minor premiership after an influential round that saw plenty of jostling between sides desperate to keep in touch with the pace-setting Bloods.
Aaron Tymms' Melton held its end of the bargain, dispatching Lake Wendouree by 81 points in a top-plays-bottom affair, but had Ballarat to thank for upsetting Darley and plunging the previously second-placed side into the mid-table heap.
After wrestling the ascendancy in the first half, the Swans made the Devils pay for a dire 5.14 second-half output to record a first win at Darley Park in eight years.
"We were in control for three quarters and probably the last 20 minutes we dropped off, and they kept coming at us but just kept missing," Ballarat coach Joe Carmody said.
"We've been in that position before. We couldn't exit out of our forward half, and they kept winning it back and massing again.
"It's one of those things where we pretty fortunate, but we put ourselves in a good position. We were 42 points up at one stage in the first quarter, so they were playing catch-up."
Andrew Hooper continued his strong return from a hamstring injury, kicking three goals, while Carter Prendergast was a stand-out in a solid Swans midfield.
"This week, we were better in the contest. Even if we didn't win the stoppage, we were able to put pressure on Darley," Carmody said.
The win sees Ballarat stay fifth but move equal on points with three sides above it - East Point, Sebastopol and Darley.
BALLARAT 4.2 7.4 11.6 14.7 (91)
DARLEY 1.1 4.5 5.12 9.19 (73)
GOALS - Ballarat: Aiden Domic 3, Andrew Hooper 3, Lachlan Dawson 2, Jack Blackburn, Josh Gibson, Daniel Kennedy, William Liston, Keegan Mellington, Lawson Prendergast. Darley: Nick Rodda 3, Andrew Azzopardi 2, Dylon Bishop, Joel Cadman, Mace Cousins, Leigh Spiteri
BEST - Ballarat: Carter Prendergast, Angus Bade, Nicholas Weightman, Sam James, Mitchell Mcgrath, Aiden Domic. Darley: Duncan Cadman, Brett Bewley, Nick Rodda, Shane Page, Mace Cousins, Bailey Young
East Point snatched second spot in dominant fashion and built a four-point buffer in a finals spot with a one-sided 47-point win against Bacchus Marsh.
Jordan Johnston was the main man for the Roos and made his intentions known early.
The in-form forward kicked a goal directly from the first centre bounce, before adding three more in an electric 6.5 (41) to 2.2 (14) opening quarter.
The former Geelong VFL player finished with five goals for the day, alongside a game-high eight contested marks.
The decision to re-call club legend Paul Kodorenko from a two-year retirement to combat ruck Daniel Burton proved a masterstroke.
The Roos' 200-gamer won 25 hit outs off the bench, compared to Burton's 33, and limited the Cobras star's impact around the park with help from ruck partner Tom Brown.
WATCH: GEORDY SLATER KICKS HIS FIRST SENIOR GOAL FOR THE ROOS
Down 34 points at the main break, Bacchus Marsh looked like a shell of a team in the third quarter.
Teammates were left lying on the ground, and a lone Cobras goal went unacknowledged.
Effort around the contest proved the biggest difference between the sides. East Point won the loose ball gets count 95-48, and one percenters, 95-70.
An all-time spray motivated the visitors to kick five goals in the final term, but the damage was already done; the Cobras resigned to a second-straight loss before a meeting with North Ballarat at Mars Stadium.
For East Point, top form couldn't come at a better time with a trip to Melton waiting next weekend.
EAST POINT 6.5 8.7 12.11 17.13 (115)
BACCHUS MARSH 2.2 3.3 5.6 10.8 (68)
GOALS - East Point: Jordan Johnston 5, Jack Jeffrey 2, Bryson McDougall 2, Geordy Slater 2, Thomas Brown, Liam Canny, Matthew Johnston, Jackson Merrett, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Jake Toulmin. Bacchus Marsh: Aaron Willitts 4, Jake Owen 2, Tom German, Rex Hickman, Harrison King
BEST - East Point: Jackson Merrett, Jordan Johnston, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Jacob Brown, Samuel Cue, Joe Dodd. Bacchus Marsh: Serafino Crea, Aaron Willitts, Simon Lafranchi, Tom German, Jake Owen, Ryley Stuhldreier
Sebastopol coach Michael Searl believes his side will be better for the challenge after coming from behind in the final quarter to fight out a 39-point win against Melton South.
Leading by 34 points at the main break, the Burra conceded five goals while only kicking one of their own to slip to a two-goal buffer at three-quarter time.
Melton South continued its charge in the final term and led with 10 minutes to play before the Burra's stars responded.
"Tony Lockyer moved into the midfield, and he was probably our saviour, really," Searl said.
"We piled on five or six goals in those last 10 minutes, and it was a real turn of events. Perhaps the scoreboard flattered us a little bit and didn't reflect the actual true contest because it was a real arm wrestle for a good chunk of the game."
Lockyer finished with three goals for the game, while Michael Powell proved a strong focal point, bagging five.
Ruck Dylan Jones and midfield Cody Chapman were immense for a Melton South side missing captain Shaun Wyatt, reigning best-and-fairest Billy Lloyd and key defender Sam Hurst through illness and injury.
Searl hoped the result was a sign of an attitude shift in his group.
"These little tests that you come up against and pass are signs that the group is getting stronger and that group is getting that winner's mentality, which is something we've been really working towards," he said.
The Burra host Sunbury next week, while Melton South plays Redan.
SEBASTOPOL 4.3 10.5 11.9 18.11 (119)
MELTON SOUTH 2.0 5.1 10.3 14.6 (90)
GOALS - Sebastopol: Michael Powell 5, Jed Hill 4, Tony Lockyer 3, Adam Forbes 2, Bailey Veale 2, Matt Austin, James Keeble. Melton South: Dylan Conway 4, Brody Sullivan 2, William Thornton-Gielen 2, Cody Chapman, Mitch Fino, Ricky Frew, Dylan Jones, Matthews Sullivan, Jacob Thornton-Gielen
BEST - Sebastopol: Tony Lockyer, Bailey Veale, Michael Powell, Jed Hill, Hugo Papst, James Richards. Melton South: Dylan Jones, Cody Chapman, Matthew Notman, Jacob Thornton Gielen, dylan conway, Hudson Wilde
Redan celebrated forward Grant Bell's 150th game in perfect fashion, rallying late to notch a two-goal win against Sunbury.
Sunbury led at every break but fell away when it mattered, with Liam Hoy kicking a goal in the opening stages to give Redan the lead.
Hoy finished with two goals in what was his second game back from an Achille's injury he suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Sunbury twice drew level with behinds but never found a telling blow; Redan kicking four goals to the hosts' one in the rest of the quarter to storm to a 13-point win.
Patrick Fitzgibbon was named Redan's best as his side secured its first win in a month, with hopes of going back-to-back against Melton South next weekend.
Sunbury has a tough task in round eight, travelling up the highway to play an in-form Sebastopol.
REDAN 1.1 2.5 5.11 10.16 (76)
SUNBURY 2.5 4.7 7.11 8.15 (63)
GOALS - Redan: Izaac Grant 2, Liam Hoy 2, Cooper Atchison, Grant Bell, Lachie George, Kyle Hayes, Declan Phillips, Jack Richards. Sunbury: Cooper Anderson, Leigh Brennan, Tyson Lever, Corey Mobilio, Harry Power, Daniel Toman, Jake Egan, Mitch Mclean
BEST - Redan: Patrick Fitzgibbon, Flynn Atchison, Cooper Atchison, Liam Hoy, Jack Richards, Izaac Grant. Sunbury: Harry Power, Jayden Eales, Haydn Ross, jake egan, Tyson Lever, Mitchell Lewis
Melton avoided a major upset on the road, recording its first win on Lake Wendouree's home turf in over a decade.
The visitors gained ascendancy early in the top-meets-bottom clash with a perfect 5.0 opening quarter.
The Bloods' remained deadly accurate all day, never letting the Lakers in with a chance.
Luke Heaney was Melton's leading goalkicker with five majors, while brothers Liam Carter and Ryan Carter chipped with four and three.
Bayley Thompson starred for the Lakers in a losing cause, kicking four goals from midfield to be named the hosts' best.
Melton takes momentum into its round eight clash at home against East Point, while Lake Wendouree is away to Ballarat.
MELTON 5.0 10.4 15.8 20.15 (135)
LAKE WENDOUREE 2.3 4.5 5.6 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Melton: Luke Heaney 5, Liam Carter 4, Ryan Carter 3, Braedan Kight 3, Jordan Kight, Lachlan Phillips, Max Scoble, Lachlan Watkins, Zachary Russell. Lake Wendouree: Bayley Thompson 4, Tim Collins, Jacob Coxall, Angus Gove, Jamie Norton
BEST - Melton: Jaycob Hickey, Liam Carter, Luke Heaney, Kyle Borg, Lachlan Watkins, Lachlan Walker. Lake Wendouree: Bayley Thompson, Jacob Coxall, Thomas Hunt, Tim Collins, Joel O'Connell, Cooper James
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
