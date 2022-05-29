Sold: the latest house and property results from across the region

ALFREDTON
PS Dyson Dr 589sqm $590,000 PRD Nationwide
Advertisement
PS The Terrace 826sqm $800,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Zircon La $750,000 Jellis Craig
ASCOT
PS Ironstone Rd $840,000 Barry Plant
BALLARAT CENTRAL
PS Dawson St South $1,600,000 Harcourts
PS South St $685,000 PRD Nationwide
IN OTHER NEWS
BALLARAT EAST
PS Princes St North $427,500 PRD Nationwide
BALLARAT NORTH
PS Armstrong St North $381,000 Ballarat Real Estate
BEAUFORT
PS High St $207,000 Buxton
PS Neill St $415,000 Buxton
BLACK HILL
Advertisement
PS Nicholson St $405,000 Ballarat Real Estate
BUNINYONG
PS Winter St $912,000 Buxton
PS Yuille St v/land $425,000 Jellis Craig
CARNGHAM
PS Linton-Carngham Rd $522,000 Buxton
Advertisement
DELACOMBE
PS Benson Close $845,000 Buxton
GOLDEN POINT
PS Barkly St 728sqm $635,000 Jellis Craig
PS Haymes Cr $375,000 Buxton
LAKE WENDOUREE
Advertisement
PS High St $1,225,000 Ballarat Real Estate
LAL LAL
PS Vaughan St $500,000 PRD Nationwide
LEARMONTH
PS High St $640,000 Buxton
LILLICUR
Advertisement
PS Scotts Rd v/land $210,000 Ballarat Real Estate
LUCAS
PS Mccallum St $610,000 Buxton
PS Wilmott St 377sqm $544,000 PRD Nationwide
MOUNT CLEAR
PS Jemacra Pl $511,000 Jellis Craig
Advertisement
PS Trezise La v/land $326,000 Jellis Craig
PS Trezise La v/land $326,000 Jellis Craig
PS Trezise La v/land $325,000 Jellis Craig
PS Trezise La v/land $308,000 Jellis Craig
PS Trezise La v/land $340,000 Jellis Craig
PS Trezise La v/land $306,000 Jellis Craig
Advertisement
MOUNT HELEN
PS Geelong Rd $410,000 Ballarat Real Estate
REDAN
PS Windermere St South $427,500 PRD Nationwide
ROKEWOOD
PS Ferrars St v/land $180,000 Ray White
Advertisement
SEBASTOPOL
PS Davcol Dr $520,000 Buxton
PS Iona Dr $540,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Matthew Ct $465,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Rowlands St $478,478 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Sturrock Av $550,000 Buxton
Advertisement
SOLDIERS HILL
PS Howitt St 643sqm $775,000 Ray White
WENDOUREE
PS Grevillea Rd $245,000 Harcourts
PS Marigold St $460,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Paragon Ct $530,000 Ballarat Real Estate
Advertisement
PS White Av $400,000 Ballarat Real Estate
WINTER VALLEY
PS Stork St v/land 476sqm $330,000 PRD Nationwide
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.