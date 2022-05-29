Ballarat's trial of extending its popular festivals, including the Heritage Festival and Begonia Festival, over nine days bookended by two weekends, is paying dividends with stronger visitation and economic activity.
While last year's festivals both ran for more than three weeks to account for COVID restrictions, Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the trial of the nine-day festivals was reaping benefits for the city.
"(Heritage Festival) It had its origin as a single weekend, similar to Begonia Festival, and we are finding these events consistently trade really strong numbers not just for the CBD for the weekend, but carry on with above normal trade throughout the rest of the week," he said.
The Food Edit has been a popular addition to this year's Ballarat Heritage Festival, shining a spotlight on foods and food practices of the goldrush era at various events throughout the city.
"The Food Edit has taken the festival to a new level with the introduction of food, to really play on the heritage food offerings and the type of things people would have seen around during the gold rush years," Cr Moloney said.
One of the biggest offerings of The Food Edit was Sovereign Hill's first Heritage Harvest Weekend which drew in thousands of visitors keen to learn more about heritage foods, cooking and preserving techniques.
"The goldfields were so rich with people from around the world coming to Ballarat to look for gold and with them they brought those food practices from their home countries. We can learn from those practices that people brought - they came here together and created something new," said Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke.
"One of the things Sovereign Hill does really well is give people a sense of knowing what life was like and the values and practices of those times. Something we have lost a little is the food - they ate seasonal food, close to where it came from, food was handmade and when it was harvested they had to preserve it so they cured, salted, pickled, fermented, preserved, made jam from all the amazing produce.
"The workshops this weekend showed examples of things like pickling, preserving and fermenting which are all things people used to take for granted but now we are rediscovering."
Ms Nitschke said thousands of people had attended with many being repeat visitors to Sovereign Hill who had just needed a new excuse to return.
"We know people love Sovereign Hill ... and sometimes just need that extra trigger to visit again and that's what this weekend provided."
She said the festival would definitely return bigger and better next year.
Cr Moloney said the next evolution of Ballarat Heritage Festival would be toward greater recognition of local Aboriginal history.
"It's one thing to touch on 170 years of colonial history but there's a far richer and deeper history before that," he said.
Cr Moloney said the city's festival and event teams would now turn their attention to the upcoming Winterfest during the June-July school holidays which start in just four weeks.
"It's great because what it does is give certainty across the board. We are not like a seaside city that has huge spike over summer and then a massive drop off over winter.
"Our team basically get through one festival, start to crunch the data then they are instantly in to setting up the next festival and locking in all the performers and events," Cr Moloney said.
"It's a fairly stable calendar with strong activity throughout the entire year and only a couple of points at which it's a bit weak on the calendar which is around Easter and the new year.
"We will start looking and talking to local business about if they want us to target those areas next."
Ballarat Heritage Weekend recently won the Festivals and Events category at both the 2021 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards and the 2021 Victorian Tourism Awards.
