Sebastopol has bounced back from its round five BFLW loss to record a 96-point win over Melton at home on Sunday.
The Burra were firing on all cylinders and look to be building chemistry as they solidify themselves as a top-three side.
Advertisement
Sebastopol head coach Dylan Sexton noted that everything is starting to come together for his side in the 16.13 (109) to 2.1 (13) win.
"It was a really good performance, not just on the scoreboard but the way in which we played was fantastic," he said.
Lindsay Tucker booted six goals while Katelene Cook added five of her own as Sebastopol got back on the winner's list in style.
Steph Findlay kicked her first goal for the Burra, one of Sebastopol's 16 for the afternoon, with every player coming together to celebrate with the forward.
"Steph is someone that everyone just loves to get around," Sexton said.
"She has worked so hard over the last four years so it was awesome to see her get her first goal."
Kirsten Roth was the stand out for Sebastopol in the ruck battle, providing the midfield with first-class service all afternoon.
"We struggled to get first use from the ruck for a while and we know we have a really strong midfield group so that was the final piece of the puzzle and I thought Kirsten was fantastic for us today," he said.
"The midfield is really starting to get that connection now which is exciting to see."
After an honourable loss to Darley in round five, Sexton said Sebastopol had a clear focus ahead of its crucial Melton clash.
"This week's message was really simple, we got the bucket of soapy water out on Wednesday night and just practiced marking the whole time," Sexton said.
"Our focus was going back to the simple stuff, make the simple decisions and be really clean and I think we were good with that in the end."
Sebastopol now turns its attention to the red-hot Redan, who is still to lose a game this BFLW season after a 103-point win over Bacchus Marsh.
The league was forced to deal with its second COVID-19 related cancellation this season as Lake Wendouree failed to field a side for its Darley match-up.
The top three BFLW sides now boast a three-game lead over the bottom three after round six.
Sebastopol 16.13 (109) d Melton 2.1 (13)
Redan 16.10 (106) d Bacchus Marsh 0.3 (3)
Advertisement
Darley d Lake Wendouree (forfeit)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.