CHFL round 7: game-by-game reviews, what the coaches say, injury updates | details

There were plenty of potential season-defining moments in the CHFL on Saturday.
SPRINGBANK got through its first major test of the season - defeating Dunstown.
WAUBRA, Newlyn and Daylesford all kept their finals hopes alve with the second wins of the season.
SKIPTON had a surprise loss to Waubra to drop out of the top four.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP came from behind to defeat Learmonth and move into the top four.
CRESWICK had its first win of the season.
DAYLESFORD ended Beaufort's winning run.
HEPBURN survived a scare from Buninyong.
Here's each round seven match review:
Springbank showed it is the team to beat in the Central Highlands Football League with a clinical win over Dunnstown at Dunnstown on Saturday.
The Towners provided the undefeated Springbank with its first challenge of the season but the Tigers were every bit up for it, claiming a 33-point win with a clinical performance.
Springbank kicked the first three goals of the match and held on to its healthy lead for the remainder of the afternoon, leading at every break and responding to any challenge Dunnstown offered.
The Towners fought back in the second half, winning the third quarter before early fourth quarter goals from Travis Parsons and Connor Ronan cut Springbank's lead to just 14 points.
An all-too-familiar missed set shot prevented Dunnstown from trimming the margin further as Springbank young gun Connor Parkin responded in style, slotting his third goal to claim a crucial four points for the Tigers.
Parkin, alongside tall forwards Zak Bozanich and Stephen Staunton, proved to be the difference in the hard-fought contest as the Towners failed to replicate Springbank's accuracy in front of goal.
Dunnstown's inaccurate kicking finally came back to haunt them as the Towners made it hard for themselves to remain in the contest by booting 5.13.
Springbank player-coach Andrew Challis said his side got what he was hoping for out of Saturday's result.
"I was proud of the way in which we were able to respond to Dunnstown's challenge in the last quarter," Challis said.
"It felt like they had all the momentum and we managed to keep our cool and get another good win in the end.
"That's what the good sides do, when they're challenged they always find a way to claw their way back and that's what we did."
Springbank was able to restrict Dunnstown to its lowest score of the season as the Tigers' pressure around the ground was on full display.
"We didn't want to sit back and let them have time with the ball, we looked to cut them off at the source of the ball and I think we did that really well," Challis said.
"The boys really tightened up defensively after being challenged early in the fourth quarter and helped us get back on top."
For Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins, there were still plenty of positives to take out of his side's second loss of the season.
"I know that our best is good enough but today we just were not able to consistently play at the required level for long enough," Wilkins said.
"We brought some energy after half time and started to get on top around the ground but we just couldn't convert it into scoreboard pressure."
Wilkins credited Springbank's cleanliness around the contest and efficiency inside 50 entries toward the Tigers' fast start.
"Springbank attacked at a high speed and I felt we looked a little flat footed in response," he said.
"They were able to keep their structure whereas we found ourselves crowding around the ball with no one to receive it outside."
Dunnstown falls to sixth position yet only percentage is keeping it out of the top four while the undefeated Tigers now sit a game clear on top of the ladder as Gordon had the bye.
GOALS - Springbank: C.Parkin 3, T.Finco 2, Z.Bozanich 2, J.Thompson 1, J.Maher 1, K.Maher 1, S.Staunton 1. Dunnstown: J.Powell 1, S.Howson 1, H.Hallahan 1, C.Ronan 1, T.Parsons 1
BEST - Springbank: T.Finco, J.Thompson, J.Simpson, J.Maher, P.Glanford, I.Pertzel. Dunnstown: K.Forde, M.Henderson, H.Hallahan, B.Murphy, J.Leonard, R.Adams
Waubra has sounded a warning to the rest of the CHFL.
It reads: "Write us off at your own peril."
The Roos have had a slower than expected start to the season, but they provided a subtle reminder that they are back on the rise by upsetting Skipton on Saturday.
While it was only Waubra's second win in six games, it more than enough to suggest that finals are not out of the question.
Waubra is two wins outside the top eight, but the vagaries of the fixture still has it well in the hunt as the season nears the halfway mark.
The Roos stunned Skipton by 31 points at Waubra, dropping the Emus to fifth with their second loss.
Waubra coach Matt James described the performance as its best since its premiership season of 2019.
The Roos won seven of 11 appearances in last year's COVID-19 shortened season and while it was sitting seventh was some way off the pace set by Gordon and Hepburn.
Waubra finds itself in a similar situation, but despite starting with four straight defeats it is starting to show that finals are once again on the table.
James said Waubra was fortunate not to be up to five goals adrift in the opening quarter.
He said moving Geordie Lukich into the ruck for the first time this year had made a big difference.
"He had a monster impact. We got on top in the middle and had a heap of football."
Key forward Hayden Hughes withdrew from the selected side owing to work commitments.
With Brandon Green (eye) also missing in attack, it was small forward Austin Murphy who stepped up with five goals.
Although the Emus are well entrenched in the top eight, Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said the loss would make it harder to secure the double chance offered by finishing in the top four.
Advertisement
Willian said Skipton was pleased enough with the way it started - kicking four goals to two in the opening term.
"I think we thought the second was going to continue on in the same way, but they dominated out of the middle and banged on goals.
"We couldn't get a run on."
He said ultimately it was all about wasted opportunities. We couldn't score. We missed the simple ones and they kicked the hard ones."
Willian said it was a bad day all round, having lost players on the morning of the game and finishing with no one on the bench.
Defender Ben Krol (hamstring) was among those to finish on the sidelines.
"We're now limping to the bye, but we just have to cop it."
GOALS - Waubra: A.Murphy 5, J.Lukich 1, M.Miller 1, B.Colligan 1, H.Baldwinson 1, N.Moran 1, D.Jenkins 1. Skipton: A.McLean 2, E.Boyer 1, R.Monument 1, D.Kilpatrick 1
BEST - Waubra: G.Lukich, A.Murphy, D.Jenkins, J.Lukich, C.McGrath, N.Patrikeos. Skipton: B.Thompson, J.Kirby, M.Romeril, R.Monument, K.White, A.McLean
Rokewood-Corindhap fought its way back from a 25-point deficit at half-time to secure a crucial win over Learmonth at Learmonth.
The Grasshoppers move back up to fourth - a consequence of Skipton losing to Waubra - two games inside the top eight and leaves Learmonth ninth and one game outside.
After giving up the lead, Learmonth did get back in front late before key defender Joel Bragagnolo kicked a goal after getting a 50m penalty to give the lead back to Rokewood-Corindhap and then a second goal sealed the deal.
Learmonth had the Grasshoppers on the run early with a five-goal first term.
"They used the ball very well, moving it quickly, and we found it hard to cover them off," Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan said.
"They got away from us."
He said Rokewood-Corindhap dropped a spare man back in defence to deny opportunities for Learmonth spearhead Damon Folkes and managed to turn the contest into a stalemate.
Macgowan said the Grasshoppers were much more attacking in the second half.
"Our midfield got on top and were able to dominate the inside 50s.
"We probably should have put the game away in the third quarter, but to their credit they came back."
Macgowan said it was a significant win given they had games coming up against Waubra, Newlyn and Buninyong.
Learmonth coach Nick Willox said Rokewood-Corindhap had defended well, taking away the Lakies' ball movement into attack.
"We didn't come out well enough after half-time and they dominated.
"They smashed us in the third quarter and we couldn't get any momentum back."
Learmonth kicked just one goal in the second half.
GOALS- Rokewood-Corindhap: A.Gray 1, J.Dowell 1, L.Withers 1, R.Aikman 1, J.Bragagnolo 1, L.Baker 1, L.Philp 1. Learmonth: D.Folkes 2, M.Rowe 1, K.Swan 1, N.Willox 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: Z.Jenkins, E.Denouden, L.Withers, S.Worden, L.Philp, J.Kelly. Learmonth: J.Graham, N.Martin, T.Hall, M.Harbour, B.Powell
Hepburn denied a courageous Buninyong by 16 points at Buninyong.
For the Bombers, it was a win that got away.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said turnovers at a crucial time in the day had been costly.
"Turnovers killed us in the third quarter. We gave them three goals and that was the difference in the end.
"We really deserved to win, so we were really disappointed.
"We thought we could win. We set ourselves," he said.
"I'm really proud of the boys, the work they put in and the effort they put in to get us into a winning position. Our effort was as good as its been all year.
"They have some high quality players and they made us pay," O'Loughlin said.
Hepburn kicked only one goal in the first half, to trail the Bombers by 18 points.
The Burras work their way back with a four-goal third term and then finished the stronger.
O'Loughlin said Buninyong was excited about how its line-up was shaping for the back half of the season.
It sits in a group of teams on two wins and still in the hunt for finals.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said while Buninyong defended well, he still felt the Burras had an off day.
"It's good for our guys to grind out a win in a game we probably shouldn't have won.
"It's pleasing to win after doing it the hard way."
Young Hepburn forward suffered what Banner believes might be a long-term hamstring injury.
GOALS- Hepburn: M.Banner 2, C.Bath 2, A.McKay 1, S.Tighe 1, N.Rodgers 1. Buninyong: L.Cullen 2, H.Mulcahy 1, J.Atkinson 1, T.Ross 1, J.Morgan 1
BEST - Hepburn: S.Tighe, N.Johns, R.Jenkins, J.Barnes, J.Grant, S.Harraghy. Buninyong: G.Lovett, H.Givvens, M.Turner, L.Burbidge, J.Atkinson, J.Robertson
Creswick had its first win of the season - defeating Carngham-Linton by 37 points at Creswick.
The Wickers followed up a promising opening quarter with six goals in the second to lead by 42 points at the main break and did not look back.
Carngham-Linton rallied, kicking four unanswered goals in the third term, but Creswick was always in control.
Creswick coach Dean Romeril said the win had been coming. "We've been showing a lot of improvement and good signs."
He said putting together four quarters of competitive football had reaped the rewards. It's fantastic."
It was the perfect way for Creswick to rebound after going goalless the previous week.
"We tried to put that behind us as quickly as we could.
"We have days like last week. We weren't great, but we also have days like this when it all comes together."
Romeril said Creswick's straight kicking for goal in the opening term had been important.
"We took our chances. They didn't."
Ruckman Luke Ryan had a big influence on the game for Creswick as did small forwards Lleyton Scheele and Jaxon Thomas.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said it was a disappointing outcome.
"We were a genuine chance, but we didn't make the most of our opportunities going forward.
"They took the momentum away from us in the second quarter, dug their heels in and ran with it.
"I felt that was the turning point in the game."
Scoble said six goals was always going to be hard to peg back after half-time and as a young group it was difficult to know the best way of cutting into the margin.
Experienced Mitch Giddings has again been sidelined with a hamstring strain, while Cameron Vagg copped a knock on a hip.
GOALS - Creswick: L.Scheele 4, J.Thomas 3, R.Pearson 2, L.Blake 2, C.Robinson 2, J.Mason 1, T.Landwehr 1. Carngham-Linton: J.O'Brien 3, J.Foley 2, K.Raven 2, P.Boag 1, C.Brook 1, W.Bruty 1
BEST - Creswick: J.Anagnostou, J.Allison, L.Ryan, D.Whitfield, B.Plover, J.Mason. Carngham-Linton: T.Raven, J.Hayes, M.Grigsby, W.Bruty, J.O'Brien, J.O'Brien
Although Daylesford is still a long way down the ladder in 14th position, coach Hamish Jarrad is not shying away from talking the possibility of playing finals after downing Beaufort by 18 points at Daylesford.
The Crows had won four in a row and are now eighth.
"If we can get to the (Queen's birthday long weekend) break with three wins, we'll still be within touch," Jarrad said.
"Our draw opens up to potentially give us a chance.
"I know it's a long way off, but I believe there are two spots open (in the top eight) and we haven't yet lost to another side in that battle.
"All we can do is get wins and see where they take us," he said.
Daylesford faces seventh-placed Bungaree next round and a win would see it close to within one one of the top eight.
Jarrad said it was great for the group that Daylesford had had find a way to get the points.
"Beaufort probably had the momentum in the third (quarter) and were close to breaking us, but we hung in and got the game back our way.
"We want to develop a winning culture over the next few years and every win gets us close to that objective."
Daylesford's injury worries deepened with key forward Scott Hughes injurying an ankle and full back Toby Maher having a knee issue.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said three goals for Daylesford late in the third quarter had been telling after it had been an arm-wrestle for most of the day.
"We had our chances. We had control, but gave it up."
Beaufort, which had four won games in a row to be in the top eight, kicked four goals in the second term to lead by six points, but added only two in the second half - each in the last quarter.
Jenkins said despite the loss, what he did like was the way the players reacted to it.
"There was a real sense of disappointment. We no longer accept losses.
"This highlights how far we've come this year."
GOALS - Daylesford: S.Winnard 2, S.Clarke 2, J.French 1, R.Rodgers 1, C.Peart 1, T.Nesbitt 1, J.Cummings 1, B.Jones 1, H.Jarrad 1. Beaufort: D.Jones 3, J.Orr 2, L.McLinden 1, L.Cox 1, B.Connelly 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Daylesford: X.Walsh, L.Jones, T.Conroy, C.Peart, S.O'Brien, J.Cummings. Beaufort: D.Jones, L.Ward, B.Northern, T.Haase, D.Wenn, L.McLinden
Newlyn kept its sights on the top eight alive with a 12-point win over Clunes at Newlyn,
It was the Cats' second win - the same number as Clunes.
However, the Magpies have now lost five on end.
Once again Clunes was more than competitive, but after slipping behind early was unable to make up the ground.
Newlyn took control with seven goals in the second term, which was enough despite Clunes "winning" the second half.
Cats coach Chris Banwell said this was an important win.
He said hopefully they could get a win over Skipton and then get some momentum.
Banwell said Newlyn had played some of its best football of the year in the second term after Clunes jumped it early.
He said the Cats were able to transition well from half back into attack where Marcus Darmody (six goals) was back in form.
Banwell said once in control defence had become the focus.
"They came hard at us, but we were able to keep them at bay."
Newlyn ruckman Jarrod Fryar faces time on the sidelines after injuring a shoulder.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had been hurt by a 15-minute lapse in the second quarter.
"We started well, but they got a run on and we couldn't wrestle back the momentum.
"To their credit they capitalised on it.
"We got back within two goals, but couldn't go on with it," he said.
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Darmody 6, L.Gunn 1, S.Willmott 1, P.Labbett 1, C.Long 1. Clunes: J.Robertson 2, J.Fazio 2, N.Clarke 1
BEST - Newlyn: S.Willmott, D.Fishwick, C.Long, W.Lund, S.Murphy-McKay, D.Wehrung. Clunes: J.Robertson, N.Clarke, A.Bowd, J.Thomas, L.Wrigley, J.Fazio
Bungaree set up a 43-point win over Ballan at Bacchus Marsh with a five-goal opening quarter.
There was not a great deal in the contest from the point on, but for Blues the damage was done and the Demons were able to cruise to a third win on end and move a game clear in the top eight.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the game never reached any great heights.
He said the Demons had not played their best, but were satisfied to get the win.
"While we never looked like being caught, we couldn't get our game going as we had the two previous weeks," Waight said.
This leaves Ballan winless.
Acting Ballan coach Daniel Nielsen said the Blues paid the price for a slow start.
He said Ballan was unable to get its midfield functioning as it wanted early.
Nielsen said the Blues needed to put four quarters together, but that was all part of the learning curve they were going through.
He said one of the positives was the way they had been able to use the width of the ground.
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Walter 3, X.Curran 3, H.Cousens 2, A.Ross 1, J.Lench 1, M.Geary 1, J.Summers 1, L.Thornton 1. Ballan: T.Trickey 2, D.Trickey 2, H.Bongart 2, H.Lyle 1
BEST- Bungaree: D.Morris, L.Thornton, T.Elliott, A.Milroy, J.Walter, X.Curran. Ballan: R.Bongart, H.Thompson, M.Smith-Bye, D.Nielsen, L.Conlan, H.Bongart
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
