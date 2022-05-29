The Courier
Home/Video

Free flu vaccines to be announced in Victoria

Updated May 30 2022 - 12:27am, first published May 29 2022 - 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Andrews government is slated to announce free flu vaccinations for Victorians this week, as the state grapples with a tough start to the season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.