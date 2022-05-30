Was this the best individual performance of the BFNL season?

It's best to let his coach describe Tony Lockyer's impact in Sebastopol's come-from-behind win against Melton South.



"He was probably our saviour, really," Michael Searl said.



With his side trailing with 10 minutes to play, Lockyer stood up, kicking three goals and dominating around the contest.

In the final quarter alone, the Burra captain racked up 20 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency, six marks, five inside 50s, three clearances and three rebound 50s.

Lockyer collected 110 rankings points in the fourth quarter alone to finish with 214 for the day - the highest total of the season so far.



Even before his shift, into the midfield, Sebastopol's superstar was influential across the half-back line and topped the league for disposals (48) and intercept marks (7).

Darley captain became the first player to pass 1000 total ranking points for the season after a 47-touch game against Ballarat.

The former Fremantle Docker topped the league for contested disposals (22) and goal assists (5).

ROUND SEVEN RANKING POINTS

214 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)



170 - Brett Bewley (Darley)



163 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)



162- Jaycob Hickey (Melton)



156 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)



151 - Tom German (Bacchus Marsh)



146 - Izaac Grant (Redan)



146 - Nick Stuhldreier (Bacchus Marsh)



144 - Daniel Burton (Bacchus Marsh)



141 - Liam Carter (Melton)



Sebastopol's Tony Lockyer.

Sebastopol's Michael Powell

Sunbury's Jayden Eales.

Ballarat's Nick Weightman.

Darley's Shane Page.

East Point's Jordan Johnston.

Melton's Kyle Borg.

Sunbury's Tyson Lever.

Bacchus Marsh's Tom German.

Ballarat's Daniel Kennedy.

Lake Wendouree's Kye Edwards.

Darley's Brett Bewley