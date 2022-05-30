A Ballarat-based grains and stockfeeds producer was announced as a first-time recipient of the state government's Regional Jobs Fund (RJF) on Monday.
Harwood Grains, a family owned business which has been in operation for more than 25 years in Lake Gardens, received $100,000 in funding.
Harwood Grains managing director Paul Harwood said he was delighted to receive the money, explaining it would go towards upgrading their site's milling facilities as well as assisting them with the creation and retention of jobs.
"It will help fast track the development of our site and get us up to scratch as we've got an old, oat demilling plant which is warn out and needs to be retired," Mr Harwood said.
"With this funding we're expecting to have the new plant up and running by this November.
"This funding will also help create at least 10 new jobs as well ensuring the sustainability of our 13 full-timers."
Mr Harwood said the funding would be especially advantageous in hiring new employees.
"Getting government funding reinforces that we're a viable business and that is something we can use to sell to our to potential new employees," he said.
"It means we're heading in the right direction and hopefully means we can attract the right people in the right roles."
Additionally, Mr Harwood said the funding would help Harwood Grains tap into Australia's growing export market.
"We're looking to grow our export market by 30 percent," he said.
"We're also looking to expand into the market of pet food manufacturing."
Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas, who made the announcement at Harwood Grain's Lake Gardens headquarters, said she was proud to support a family business.
"This project will go a long way in supporting local industry, creating new jobs and boosting the Ballarat economy," Ms Thomas said.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison added this funding was another way the state government was showing its support of local food producers and the importance of creating more local jobs in the Ballarat area.
"This project will continue to put Ballarat on the map for its high quality agriculture manufacturing industry," Ms Addison said.
The Regional Jobs Fund is part of the government's flagship $156 million Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund which helps businesses create jobs in regional Victoria, supports community projects and backs councils to build infrastructure locals and visitors need.
