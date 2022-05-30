The Courier
Ballarat based grains and stockfeeds producer Harwood Grains awarded Regional Jobs Fund for the first time

By Malvika Hemanth
May 30 2022 - 7:30am
LOCAL BOOST: Harwood Grains managing director Paul Harwood said the $100,000 Regional Jobs Fund would help his business create new jobs as well as aid with revamping their outdated oat demilling plant. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A Ballarat-based grains and stockfeeds producer was announced as a first-time recipient of the state government's Regional Jobs Fund (RJF) on Monday.

