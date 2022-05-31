Man fined for dumping waste on his own property

A man who ran a waste transfer station from his home has been ordered to pay significant fines by a Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
John Norris pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) of dumping industrial waste and failure to comply with notice.
Advertisement
Norris first received a visit from EPA officers to the Nintingbool property he was living at in November 2020 when an influx of skip bins were reported at the site.
Norris told the court he was trying to expand his skip bin business from Geelong to Ballarat.
"Basically, I wanted to start doing skip bins in Ballarat ... I did some from home," he said.
"I wasn't dumping on the land, I was using it to store the skip bins."
Across multiple visits to the property over the following months, EPA officers observed an aluminium can recycling plant at the site, piles of burnt rubbish, a number of vehicles, skip bins, mattresses and loose piles of rubbish.
IN THE NEWS:
On August 10 Norris was issued a notice by the EPA ordering no further dumping and any existing waste to be removed by August 31.
The court heard Norris did not comply with the notice, which he said was due to the time it took to find industrial land.
Norris has since moved on from the property and it has been cleared. He had previously been charged with similar offences brought by Golden Plains Shire Council.
Magistrate Ron Saines ordered Norris to pay a $4000 fine and $2086 in prosecution costs, with conviction.
"The manner in which I see it, managing waste is a lucrative business these days," Magistrate Saines said.
"The fact that it just took a little bit longer, I won't impose a significant penalty because of that ... I am going to impose a significant fine because of the continuing offending conduct."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.