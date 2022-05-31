THERE'S been two false starts, but no disqualifications, with Ballarat ready at last to host the Victorian Country Short Course swimming championships in July.
The championships had been scheduled to be raced in both 2020 and 2021, but were cancelled due to lockdowns and uncertainty over numbers, but this year will return with hundreds of competitors from all across country Victoria set to arrive in the city,
Acting president Midlands District Amateur Swimming Association Tanya Sutherland the whole swimming community was excited to put on the weekend of action.
"Obviously, they were meant to come here in 2020," she said. "These are great championships. We are going to see competitors from Echuca, to Warrnambool and across to Lakes Entrance who will participate.
"What we love about the country championships, it attracts every type of swimmer from kids just starting out and just getting qualifying times, to other swimmers who have competed alongside Olympians.
"It will be exciting to get such a spread of swimmers and we're really excited to have everyone on board."
The Victoria Country Short Course Championships is a critical development step for swimmers prior to competing at state level championship events held in Melbourne.
Championship project sponsorship coordinator Marissa Cofield said it was expected more than 800 competitors aged from 8 years up will
"This will equate to more than 1600 visitors of which 80 per cent will stay in Ballarat for two nights," she said.
"These visitors will inevitably be putting money into our local economy by way of accommodation, dining, shopping, additional entertainment.
"An investment in this event is also an investment in the local community because many of these visiting families will continue to return to Ballarat multiple times a year for smaller competitions."
The Victorian Country Short Course Championships will be held on July 30 and 31.
If you wish to assist in sponsoring the event, email m.cofield13@gmail.com
