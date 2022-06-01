The six-hour drive from Griffith to Ballarat now seems a lot easier for Ballarat Kendo Club's Brad Jackson, who recently won two kendo competitions at Melbourne University's tournament.
Kendo, a traditional Japanese style of fencing, combines sportsmanlike values of martial arts with high-intensity physical activity.
Jackson's tournament form caught the eye of the Victorian team, who asked him to try out for their side that will compete at the National Taikai later this year.
Gary Oliver, founder of the Ballarat Kendo Club, was full of praise for Jackson's "exceptional" performances.
"Everyone at the club is extremely proud of him. His results have helped build up everybody's enthusiasm at the moment, the result has brought everyone together," Oliver said.
Jackson will continue juggling family, work and kendo ahead of a big year at the club.
