Flu shots might soon be free but health leaders warn to book ahead against rampage

FREE influenza vaccinations are on the cards for Victorians but a Ballarat health leader is calling for people to book in now as the state grapples with a tough start to the season.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged the likely free jabs but the government is yet to confirm further details on how this would roll out.
UFS Medical chief executive officer Lynne McLennan urged people not to wait and to book ahead for a vaccine now with the virus already "rampaging" in this city.
Ms McLennan said regardless of how the roll-out might work, it would rely on quality health professionals - already hit hard by furloughs - and vaccine supply.
Get in early and book a vaccine now. The flu is rampaging already...the same as with COVID, you still might get the flu but vaccine will reduce the severity.- Lynne McLennan, UFS chief executive
"Get in early and book a vaccine now. The flu is rampaging already...the same as with COVID, you still might get the flu but vaccine will reduce the severity," Ms McLennan said.
She encouraged people to book online where possible, in a bid to help free-up staff in clinics and pharmacies.
Some private health funds have already been offering rebates on flu vaccinations this year.
Ms McLennan also called on people to keep wearing quality masks to best protect against both influenza and COVID-19, the latter of which was at persistently high levels in Ballarat.
The city recorded 231 new COVID-19 infections on Monday with a tally of 1826 known active COVID-19 cases in the community.
At the same time, Victorian health department data released last week showed there had been more than 5000 recorded influenza cases in the state this year.
While still lower than concerning levels for the same period in 2019, health experts predict this influenza season will hit hard with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and a lack of exposure the past two years.
Australian Medical Association Victorian president Roderick McRae on Monday confirmed the association was working with the government on the distribution of vaccines.
Like Ms McLennan, Dr McRae said while it was important Victorians received the flu vaccination, they should not all rush out to get it immediately because authorities would need to ensure an orderly booking system.
"It's very important that Victorians understand the public hospital system is under extreme (pressure)," Dr McRae said.
The medical association president said a lot of people had already been hospitalised in the state with influenza, including young children, with some put into intensive care.
Free flu vaccinations are already on offer in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.
- with AAP
