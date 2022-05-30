Man charged over Darley alleged murder appears in court

A man charged with murder following the death of a woman in Darley on Saturday evening has appeared in a Melbourne Magistrates' Court.
Hayden Kidd, 20, appeared via video link for a brief hearing on Monday and did not apply for bail.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin noted Kidd was vulnerable in custody due to his age and appearance.
The court heard Kidd has been diagnosed with PTSD and it was his first time in custody.
The deceased, 68-year-old Shirley Kidd, was found by police with fatal injuries after emergency services were called to an address in Egan Court about 10.30pm on Saturday.
The matter will return to court on October 17.
