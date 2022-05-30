Man charged over Darley alleged murder appears in court

The Courier

Hayden Kidd, charged over Darley alleged murder, appears in court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
A man charged with murder following the death of a woman in Darley on Saturday evening has appeared in a Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

