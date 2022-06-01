Councils announce aged and disability service providers

Two councils surrounding Ballarat have announced the aged and disability service providers that will take over the role of supporting clients.
It comes after the councils made decisions to transition out of aged and disability services, with councillors and officers finding it unviable to deliver the services under Commonwealth aged and health care reforms.
Benetas and mecwacare will deliver aged and disability support in Hepburn Shire from July 1 and Silverchain and mecwacare will deliver the services in Golden Plains Shire.
Both councils say all clients will have an uninterrupted and seamless transition of care to the new provider.
Benetas and Silverchain will deliver the home support program to help elderly community members live independently and safely at home.
mecwacare will provide support to younger people with disabilities and their carers.
Hepburn Shire Council and Golden Plains Shire Council decided to transition out of aged and disability services in March 2022.
Council will also continue to play an important role in supporting older residents through our work to promote and support positive ageing in the shire.- Cr Tim Drylie, Hepburn Shire Mayor
A Hepburn Shire Council media release said the Commonwealth's aged and health care reforms had made it unviable for council to continue to deliver these services.
Hepburn Shire Mayor Cr Tim Drylie said council was proud of the services it had provided and its staff who have often gone above and beyond to support the needs of the community.
"Our clients are some of the most vulnerable in the community and we will do our utmost to work with them and the new providers to ensure a smooth transition to the new system of care," he said.
"Council will also continue to play an important role in supporting older residents through our work to promote and support positive ageing in the shire."
Hepburn Shire and Golden Plains Shire council staff will continue to support clients until the new providers begin work on July 1 and will continue to help them navigate the transition period.
The Australian Government's new national system for the aged services sector that will be implemented from July 1, 2023 has led to many councils withdrawing from delivering the services.
"It is regrettable that the new national system for the aged and disability care sector means we cannot continue to deliver high quality services to the community," Golden Plains Shire Mayor Cr Gavin Gamble said in a statement in March.
"Under the new nation-wide system for the sector, the service will be best delivered by a dedicated care provider."
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
