Ballarat's Federal MP Catherine King has been named Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced which Labor MPs would take up leadership positions in the 47th parliament on Tuesday evening.
While in opposition in 2013, Ms King held the shadow regional development, transport and infrastructure portfolio, and before that, was parliamentary secretary for health. In a Facebook post, Ms King said she was very proud to be named one of the ministers.
"This is a big portfolio that has a real impact on the lives of all Australians," she said.
Ms King will be the first female Infrastructure Minister at a federal level and joins 18 other women on the front bench, a record number.
Infrastructure development is a high priority for leaders in Ballarat so all eyes will now be on the new minister to see what can be delivered for the city. Two months ago, council and Ballarat's leading organisations announced their top infrastructure priorities to make sure both federal and state governments understood the city's needs.
Speaking to The Courier while campaigning, Ms King said one of the bigger priorities for Ballarat would be Commonwealth Games infrastructure.
"The state government, I assume, will ask for partnerships," she said. "As a minister I would of course have to be careful about conflicts of interest. But my view is one of the legacies we need from the Commonwealth Games are social assets."
Ms King also announced last month a $250 million top-up for the local community roads infrastructure program.
"The roads are terrible, particularly in the regions," she said.
"Every council across the country will get a component directed specifically at roads, and so Ballarat will get it as well."
With the state government having put aside planning money for the Link Road project, Ms King anticipates it may approach the federal government to share the funding.
In health, she said her preference on a location for an urgent care clinic would be Lucas or Winter Valley.
"We absolutely need to have more complex health services available for people in those communities, to take pressure off our emergency department," she said.
FIRST ALBANESE FRONTBENCH
* Anthony Albanese - Prime Minister
* Richard Marles - Deputy Prime Minister, Defence
* Jim Chalmers - Treasurer
* Katy Gallagher - Finance, Public Service, Women
* Penny Wong - Foreign Affairs
* Linda Burney - Indigenous Australians
* Bill Shorten - National Disability Insurance Scheme, Government Services
* Tony Burke - Employment and Workplace Relations, Arts
* Tanya Plibersek - Environment, Water
* Don Farrell - Trade and Tourism, Special Minister of State
* Mark Butler - Health and Aged Care
* Chris Bowen - Climate Change and Energy
* Catherine King - Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Local Government
* Brendan O'Connor - Skills and Training
* Mark Dreyfus - Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary
* Michelle Rowland - Communications
* Julie Collins - Housing, Homelessness, Small Business
* Jason Clare - Education
* Clare O'Neil - Home Affairs and Cyber Security
* Amanda Rishworth - Social Services
* Ed Husic - Industry and Science
* Murray Watt - Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry and Emergency Management
* Madeleine King - Resources and Northern Australia
* Matt Keogh - Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel
* Pat Conroy - Defence Industry, International Development and the Pacific
* Stephen Jones - Assistant Treasurer and Financial Services
* Andrew Giles - Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs
* Anne Aly - Early Childhood Education and Youth
* Anika Wells - Aged Care and Sport
* Kristy McBain - Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.
