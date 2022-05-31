The Courier
Ballarat federal MP Catherine King revealed as Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government

Updated June 1 2022 - 6:39am, first published May 31 2022 - 8:05am
Ballarat's Federal MP Catherine King has been named Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government.

Local News

