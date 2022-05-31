Young Rohan McMaster has been chasing his umpiring dream ever since he asked his mum Ainsley to sew him some goal umpiring flags at age three.
The flags, made out of pieces of dowel and pillowcases, were used so often by Rohan that they eventually fell apart, but the pillowcases have now been replaced by match-ready flags after two years with the Ballarat Football Umpires Association.
Now, 13-year-old Rohan sets his sights on the School Sport Australia Championships in New South Wales, after his hard work was recognised and rewarded with selection as a goal umpire.
It's an achievement that has left Rohan's mum Ainsley unbelievably proud.
"I am blown away that he actually gets to go, hopefully this is an opportunity that will help him pursue his dream and eventually get to the AFL level," she said.
"Rohan actually got in because School Sport Victoria spoke to his umpire coaches and they recommended Rohan which says a lot."
Rohan was diagnosed with a rare hip disorder at a young age, but even when he was stuck in an A-frame plaster, his father Peter said Rohan's umpiring dream stayed alive.
"Rohan has had a pretty tough start to life due to Perthes' disease, he was in plaster for months but he has always wanted to be a goal umpire," he said.
"For him to be selected is simply amazing, he is a very goal-orientated kid so I have no doubt that he will one day end up achieving his dream."
Rohan's family has set up a Gofundme page to help raise funds so Rohan can continue chasing his AFL dream at the championships on 23-30 July.
