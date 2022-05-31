Free flu vaccinations to start from Wednesday as cases climb

Victorians aged six months and over will be able to get a free flu jab as part of a month-long vaccination program to combat a "nasty" influenza season.
Health Minister Martin Foley announced the $33 million program would run from Wednesday to June 30 and involve more than 3000 GPs and community pharmacies.
"This is our first real flu season for two years, and what this free program will do is protect Victorians and their families in the face of what is going to be a challenging winter," he told reporters on Tuesday.
Ballarat health leaders earlier called on residents to book ahead for the jab in the hope of curtailing the chaos that has already affected schools, the hospital and many other organisations with high numbers of staff off sick or furloughed due to COVID exposure.
Reported flu cases in Victoria jumped from 10,000 to 15,000 last week - more than the combined number over the past two seasons when infections were curbed by international border lockdowns.
So far this year 148 Victorians have been hospitalised with the flu, including 65 children.
There has been a significant uptick in hospitalisations and demand on emergency departments, particularly at children's hospitals, Mr Foley said.
"What we do know is that after two years of no seasons, lowered immunity, that this is a nasty flu season," he said.
About six million Victorians will be eligible for the free jabs, and authorities are confident there is enough stock available.
More than a million Victorians already eligible for a free vaccine - including children under five, people over 65 years, pregnant women, Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders, and those with serious medical conditions - have taken up the offer.
GPs and community pharmacies will be reimbursed by the Victorian government for administering the vaccine to people who usually would not be eligible for a free jab.
An extra $2000 will also be given to immunisation providers to manage the additional demand.
While some chemists may offer walk-in services, bookings are recommended by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia's Victorian branch president Anthony Tassone.
"We do understand that members of the public may feel tired and fed up with vaccines, having to go through the COVID-19 vaccination rollout ... but sadly the virus doesn't care," he said.
Victoria joins Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia as states to offer free flu vaccinations this season.
