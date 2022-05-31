The Ballarat Football Netball League has announced the final Junior and BFLW Interleague squads for the upcoming Goldfields Trophy on June 4 at Wendouree Reserve and North Ballarat Oval.
Ballarat's best up-and-coming youngsters will compete against teams from Bendigo, with the event beginning at 10am on Saturday.
Ballarat currently holds the Goldfields Trophy after last year's event was able to go ahead in between COVID-19 interruptions.
BFNL Football Manager Scott Carey spoke highly of the event and players who will represent Ballarat.
"We are very privileged in Ballarat to have such high-quality venues and Saturday's event provides the opportunity for club people to get amongst each other and support the kids all at the one venue," Carey said.
"We are pleased to be up and running and have some continuity and hopefully continue to move forward now without any delays."
Simon Remington, who will coach the Under-16 Boys, is eager to see the talent on show in Ballarat.
"Interleague is a great opportunity for our players to showcase their football in what is a crucial age for those players aspiring to be part of the Rebels program," he said.
"The day itself will be a great opportunity for Ballarat residents to come out and watch Ballarat's best young talent and hopefully some future stars of the game."
Due to senior games at Mars Stadium, the BFNL has advised that attendees enter Saturday's venues through either Dowling Street or Beech Avenue.
Northern Oval 2: U/13 Boys (10am), U/16 Girls (11.30am), U/18 Girls (1pm)
Wendouree Reserve: U/14 Boys (10am), U/15 Boys (noon), U/16 Boys (2pm)
