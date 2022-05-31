Struggling this winter? Here's where you can go to get some help

Winter can be a tough time for many people in the Ballarat community.
But there are many organisations which can help in many ways, especially with emergency food relief.
Here is a list of where people can get assistance for food, social connection and other resources.
Salvation Army - food and vouchers
Emergency Relief- No face-to-face appointments
Uniting Care- food and vouchers
BreezeWay Meals Program - Sit down hot meal
Meals for Change
St Vinnies - food and vouchers and funding for medical scripts and MYKI top-ups
Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre
Anglicare Victoria- community breakfast is now take away
Emergency Relief - food and vouchers
Hilltop Church -food bank
The Seventh Day Adventist Good Samaritan Centre- food pantry
Soup Bus - Ballarat On Track Foundation - free hot dinner
Shower Bus - One Humanity - shower and clothes washing facilities
Delacombe Community Garden
Food is Free Laneway
Details may change without notice, contact organisation to confirm they are open and have food.
Victorian Government- emergency relief packages
Other useful contacts
Safe Steps Family Violence Response Centre - 1800 015 188 (free call 24 hrs).
MensLine Australia - 1300 78 99 78 (24 hrs).
Kids Helpline - 1800 551 800 (free call 24hrs).
National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service - 1800 737 732 (free call 24 hrs).
Child Protection Emergency Service - 13 12 78 (free call 24 hrs).
Men's Referral Service - 1300 766 491(free call 24 hrs).
The Men's Referral Service helps men take action to stop using violent or controlling behaviour. The service provides anonymous and confidential telephone counselling.
Lifeline - 13 11 14 (free call 24 hrs).
DirectLine - 1800 888 236 (free call 24 hrs).
Family Relationship Advice Line - 1800 050 321 (free call)
