Struggling this winter? Here's where you can go to get some help

The program is to support people in mandatory self-isolation, who have little or no food, and no network of family and friends to support them.

Each eligible household will receive a week supply of essential goods.

Food packages will include items such as long-life milk, pasta, cereal, canned vegetables and sugar. Personal care packages will also be distributed to eligible households and include soap, toothpaste and deodorant. Additional items may also be provided depending on the needs of the household, such as nappies or baby formula. The packages will be delivered door-to-door.



They can take between 48hrs and 3 days to be delivered.



The emergency relief program for those in mandatory self-isolation only.



To qualify for support you must have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.



Packages can be accessed by calling Victoria's Coronavirus hot-line on 1800 675 398 (press 5).



The hotline can also refer people to other support services if needed.

