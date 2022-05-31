Driver accused of speeding at 180km/h on freeway admits daily drug habit

Police could not catch up to a driver who was allegedly speeding an estimated 180km/h on the Western Freeway at Warrenheip on Saturday, but later arrested him parked outside a Ballarat business.
The accused man Brett Sammut, 30, admitted to using methamphetamine daily and was found with almost three grams of the drug in his car, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.
A police officer said he drove at 150km/h soon after 1am to try to get into a position to intercept Sammut on the freeway, but could not catch up to his fast speed in the 80km/h zone.
"There were other cars on the road including a semi trailer... his speed placed other road users and himself at significant risk," a police officer told the court.
"We didn't have the resources at the time to conduct a drug analysis on the accused, but on his own admissions he uses daily and whilst driving, continuing to place the community at risk."
The officer later saw the same car parked outside an industrial business not far from the freeway exit and found Sammut attempting to hide from police.
He allegedly found gloves and tools including bolt cutters and screwdrivers believed to be used in theft offences in the car.
The car had false registration plates and other stolen plates were found inside the car.
Sammut's mother gave evidence to the court that he could continue to live with her in Sunbury on bail and she would offer a $5000 surety.
She said she would support him to seek treatment for his drug issues and to attend court hearings.
Sammut's defence lawyer said he previously worked as a truck driver, but that work dried up during the pandemic and he now had potential work driving a street sweeper upon his release.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said he took into account that Sammut had no prior convictions for criminal offending when hearing his bail application.
Sammut was granted bail, with conditions to abide by a curfew, complete drug screens twice a week, report to police weekly, not drive a motor vehicle and not leave Victoria.
"Your mother is obviously under significant stress because of your conduct," Mr Radford said.
"You step out of line again and you can kiss your mother's $5000 goodbye, I think she would be particularly upset about that. She is already upset."
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
