The Courier
Home/Video

St Patrick's College launches new reconciliation action plan with voices of indigenous students at forefront

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 31 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOGETHER: Jack Donohoe, Isaac Hucker, Beau Tedcastle, and Michael Raggett at the launch of the St Patrick's College Reconciliation Action Plan. Picture: Adam Trafford

The lived experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at St Patrick's College have helped shape the school's new Reconciliation Action Plan, which was launched on Tuesday as part of National Reconciliation Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.