The lived experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at St Patrick's College have helped shape the school's new Reconciliation Action Plan, which was launched on Tuesday as part of National Reconciliation Week.
Sixty of the school's 1300 students are of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent including 20 who are boarding students from the Northern Territory and Tiwi Islands.
While the school's previous Reconciliation Action Plans have featured student input, principal Steven O'Connor said the revised plan contained much more advocacy from the pupils than earlier plans.
"The big difference is this time around we really spent a lot of time giving the boys an opportunity to talk to us about their lived experience as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and how they felt we could support them as they make their way through school," he said.
Among the feedback from students was a desire to see more elements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture embedded in the curriculum, and recognition that racism and bigotry also applied to people who come from other cultural backgrounds.
"They talked about the fact that the level of acceptance and involvement they were experiencing was increasing and that sense of community and sense of relationship was important ... and they do feel welcome and cared for here.
"And they also said that, in terms of the whole notion of bigotry or racism, that it must be part of an ongoing educational commitment and they realise that concern about racism not only applies to them ... but also applies to people who come from other cultural backgrounds.
"That was a really lovely insight. This Reconciliation Action Plan is distinctly focussed on working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people but in generating a truly reconciled community there is work to be done for people who come from other places - from Sudan and other parts of Africa, for people of Asian heritage ... (the boys) said it's really important it's about us but not to forget racism applies to other people too."
In preparing the Reconciliation Action Plan, a wide range of community members, local Indigenous people, Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative representatives and non-Indigenous members of the school community were also involved.
"We believe true reconciliation has to be for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and non-Indigenous people," Mr O'Connor said. "It's all about a community which is genuinely unified and can't just be all about one kind of group."
The plan outlines the support and opportunities provided for Indigenous students in the classroom, around the school and with the community.
"St Patrick's College is resolute in providing a culturally responsive and respectful environment that supports and celebrates our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to succeed academically, not at the expense of their culture," the RAP states.
To embed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and heritage in to the curriculum, regular professional learning opportunities are offered and at least one full staff meeting each term is dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and heritage.
Professional learning is also completed on awareness of language, how material is presented, referencing elements of Australian history and culture and respecting and acknowledging the culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
And all staff meetings and gatherings with students begin with an acknowledgement of country.
"That's something that people are really proud to be a part of so regularly, and on a daily basis recognising the culture of Indigenous Australians through that acknowledgement."
