High achieving students in years seven and eight at Ballarat High School are among thousands across the state taking part in a challenging enrichment program to broaden their thinking skills.
And it's pushing them to work on topics more commonly introduced and discussed two or even three years later.
Over the past two years around 50 Ballarat High students have taken part in the Victorian High Ability Program in English and maths - an additional online program on top of their regular commitments.
It's pushing not only the students, but their regular classroom teachers and the teachers supporting them on the program.
Ballarat High School Gary Palmer said a combination of NAPLAN results, internal testing and work ethic helped teachers identify students to take part in the program.
"The program enables them to move in and out of enrichment activities and projects and problems which challenge them at a level above their current year level," Mr Palmer said. "They would be doing work that is probably at a year 10 level."
"What it's trying to build in them at an early age is deeper learning and strategies on how to learn best - it's content and learning strategies critical in these programs."
Seth, who is taking part in the maths program, said he enjoyed the different style of learning the HAP provided.
"I quite enjoy the aspect of having a different teacher. He taught very differently to what the classroom teacher teaches. And I really enjoy the aspect of exploration because a lot of the work we did in my group had to do with understanding the world more in maths terms."
Teacher Simon Haslett said students explored topics not usually included in the secondary mathematics curriculum, such as networks and paradoxes.
They explore new concepts, apply new knowledge to practical situations and investigations, and are encouraged to critically examine their problem-solving skills and strategies- Simon Haslett
In English students focussed on the genre of dystopian fictions, studying the novel Hive, and other texts including films.
"The course challenges students to delve into this fascinating genre in order to consider what makes or breaks a 'perfect society'."
Student Jai enjoyed writing a short story in response to the genre.
"At the end of everything we had to write our own short story on a dystopia we imagined, then present it in front of all the other students in that group and we would get feedback from our teacher and rewrite it," he said.
"I think it's something we should encourage more students to participate in. There's no marking system so you can do it for fun and to learn."
Year 7/8 learning specialist Caitlyn Leversha said the high ability program also made high achieving students more visible to teachers.
"These are students we do need to be pushing beyond these programs," she said.
"As we have gone through the last couple years our numbers have increased year on year in students taking part in both English and maths."
Mr Palmer said he hoped eventually to have 30 to 40 per cent of students take part in the HAP.
"Thirty to 40 per cent of our students at any year level have the academic capacity to work through and grow in to this program," he said.
"We can go back to the classroom teachers, if these guys are doing a novel as part of English, and push them to a higher thinking level. It enables teachers to differentiate students needing extra help and pushing them to a higher level of thinking required."
Mr Palmer said the students in the HAP were those who would likely go on to complete VCE subjects in year 10. "We will track them all the way through to make sure when they get to year 10 they are doing VCE maths, getting in to their studies and ultimately doing that sixth subject that counts toward a higher ATAR," he said.
The state government included an extra $11.2 million in this year's budget to expand the Victorian High Ability Program to a further 9000 students.
