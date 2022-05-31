One of Ballarat's most well-known stock agents has died.
Peter Learmonth was highly regarded right across western Victoria and worked in a number of locations including Mortlake, Lake Bolac, Warrnambool and Hamilton and in parts of southern New South Wales.
He died on Monday night, aged 89.
Author and journalist Jeff Sly, Mr Learmonth's biographer, recounted his life in his first book titled The Life I never thought I would have.
Mr Learmonth was covered in burns after an accident when we was seven-years-old.
"There is no way he should have lived to eight (years old), let alone 89," Mr Sly said.
"At the time severe burns were really a death sentence."
An acclaimed surgeon, Captain Benjamin Rank was able to save some of Mr Learmonth's severely damaged skin.
Captain Rank operated between 20 to 30 times on Mr Learmonth up until 1946.
"He (Mr Learmonth) managed to put a lot of the unfortunate incidents behind him to live a really fulfilling life and made a huge difference in a lot of people's lives," Mr Sly said.
When reviewing the book in 2017, The Courier journalist Kim Quinlan described Mr Learmonth as "strikingly handsome".
"The Ballarat octogenarian's face is covered in scars, but these are overshadowed by his warm smile and the typical lines of someone his age ... of someone who has much to be proud of," Ms Quinlan wrote.
Mr Sly said despite Mr Learmonth ending his carer with Elders in Ballarat, he worked right across western Victoria.
"He was an agent for a lot of the really high-end producers of cattle and sheep and worked for a number of companies over a long period of time."
Mr Sly said there were certainly many changes to the industry over the 50 years that Mr Learmonth worked.
But what remained of utmost importance was giving high-quality customer service.
"He was very much a man of his generation in that regard and that is why he was really well respected," Mr Sly said.
Mr Learmonth stood at more than six feet.
"He was really recognisable for a lot of reasons and a lot of people would remember him fairly fondly," Mr Sly said.
Throughout the writing process, Mr Sly and his family became close to Mr Learmonth.
"He became a friend to me and my family, particularly my kids. Peter and his wife Paula never had kids. My children have been his adopted grandchildren. It has been a really special relationship from my point of view."
