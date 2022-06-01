BALLARAT Miners coach David Herbert has continued his cherry picking of the best talent in the land, with the signing of exciting shooter Steph Gorman.
Gorman spent four seasons in the US College program, including two tears at Utah State and the University of San Diego. However, she is country Victoria at heart having grown up in Wodonga.
She is expected to be the final signing for the Miners as they look to build on a consistent start to the season which sees them sit 5-4 as they look for a finals berth.
Gorman wasted no time getting to know her new teammates joining the team for practice on Tuesday night and will line-up on Saturday against the Geelong Supercats.
"Herby' (Miners coach David Herbert) reached out, I've played a bit with him before, so I'm rapt to be able to be here," she said.
"He was definitely an attraction, but I'd heard so much about the girls on the team, so I'm really excited to see how we go.
"I went to training last night and I got to meet the girls, they are a great bunch, really funny. I can't wait to get out on the court. For what I've seen, we're a very competitive team, we're in it to win."
Gorman said the College experience had not only helped her improve her overall game, but given her a boost in confidence, now knowing she can compete alongside the best.
Her signing completes a Miners roster which has seen it add two Australian Opals in Jade Melbourne and Zitina Aokuso and dynamic sister-act of Isabella and Charlotte Brancatisano who have all joined the club this season.
"I'm so excited to get a chance to play with so many of those players," she said.
Herbert said adding Gorman into the squad would complete the team.
"Steph joins us after an impressive college career and we are excited to add her to our group," he said.
"With the inclusion on Steph we will look to develop a slightly more aggressive style of defence which will be exciting for the crowd moving forward."
