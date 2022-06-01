FORMER Sunbury player Wade Derksen is off to the GWS Giants after being selected at pick five in the AFL mid-season draft on Wednesday night.
Derksen, who has been playing at Peel Thunder this year and was named as one of the Fremantle Dockers COVID supplementary players this season, was predicted to be one of the early picks and the Giants swooped in with pick five.
Derksen has had an interrupted season to date, last featuring in round four of the WAFL, but his round three game of 22 possessions and four goals against West Coast was one of the key drivers for to see him move up the draft order.
It was predicted that the Dockers would be keen to take the 195cm key target with their pick 15 should he had fallen that low, however, the Giants were one of a number of clubs that were linked and used their early selection to improve their big man ranks.
The 21-year-old has previously played with Nighcliff in the NTFL and trained with the Essendon VFL squad before joining Sunbury.
While Derksen will get to live out his AFL dream, it was another disappointing night for a number of players with Ballarat links including Charlie Molan, who is this season playing at Williamstown and Jamieson Ballantyne, who has been playing as a 19-year-old at the GWV Rebels.
Former Giant and current Williamstown big man Tom Downie was another touted as a chance to be selected, however, also missed out.
