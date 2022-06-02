A new study has listed two outer Ballarat suburbs among its top 20 Victorian 'family' housing markets.
Suburbtrends research commissioned by online home-loan company Well Money listed Nerrina at number 11 and Cardigan at 15.
Advertisement
The top five were rounded out by Gisborne, Junortoun in Bendigo, Silvan and Selby in the Dandenongs as well as Torquay.
RELATED COVERAGE: Winners and Losers: Latest data reveals home buyers at an advantage.
The study defined 'family' housing markets as places:
"Over the past three months, inventory levels have increased in all these suburbs," Well Money Chief Executive Scott Spencer said.
"It means there's more stock in the market, buyers have more options and downward pressure is being placed on prices, which should translate into discounts sooner or later."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Photographer Jo Armstrong moved to Nerrina six years ago and said she loved the local flora, native animals, wide-open-spaces and beautiful views in her north-eastern suburb.
"Nerrina has the best of both worlds," she said.
Nerrina has the best of both worlds- Jo Armstrong
"You're 10 minutes from the city centre - and yet you're out of the way as well.
"We're on three-acres. We get kangaroos and birds.
"I'm out in the backyard every day and it's right beside the forest.
"We're lucky to have good neighbours. We respect each other's privacy, but we look out for each other as well."
Downsides included the nearby Ballarat-bypass and a recent spike in crime, including break-ins and car fires.
Nerrina made the list with a median house price of $625,000 and 90 per cent of the population owning the homes they lived in.
Advertisement
The average Nerrina household brings in $2057 a week, 99 per cent of homes are freestanding and the suburb has a Bureau of Statistics socio-economic index of 10.
Cardigan made the cut at number 15 with a median house price of $922,000 and 94 per cent of homes owner-occupied.
The average Cardigan household brings home $2192, 97 per cent of homes are freestanding and the suburb has a socio-economic score of 7.
So, are 'family' suburbs guaranteed to rise in price or outperform the market?
"No. Sophisticated data analysis has found these locations are good places for typical families to live in right now," Mr Spencer said.
"But that doesn't mean they'll have strong price growth in the future."
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.