Ballarat locals are rugging up and keeping warm this evening, after a day of chilly and wintery weather.
The city recorded a maximum tempreature of 5.8 degrees at 1pm, before dropping to just below two degrees at 4pm, with an aparent temperature of minus 6.6 degrees.
Advertisement
About 4.8 millimetres of rain was recorded at Ballarat Airport since 9am on Tuesday.
Snow was reported at Daylesford and Trentham, while there was reports of sleet and tiny amounts of snow in somes areas of Ballarat. But it wasn't enough to blanket the ground.
It comes as a week long cold snap continues, where temperatures are not expected to reach above 10 degrees for next seven days.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains in place for the Ballarat region.
Have you got a weather picture you would like to send in? Forward it to cos@thecourier.com.au. We would love to hear from you.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.