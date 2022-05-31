Two players now share the lead in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting.
Darley captain Brett Bewley saw East Point forward Jordan Johnston join him at the summit after the Roos superstar collected five votes in his side's win against Bacchus Marsh.
Johnston kicked five goals against the Cobras, following on from bags of six and eight in the preceding weeks.
Johnston has claimed 14 of a possible 15 votes across the past three rounds.
Bewley earned four votes with a 47-disposal performance in a losing cause against Ballarat.
The leaders are five votes clear of Melton midfielder Jack Walker in second place.
Sebastopol talisman Tony Lockyer and Melton South ruck Dylan Jones moved up to equal third after both collected five votes and four votes respectively when their two sides met at the weekend.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
