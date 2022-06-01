CHFL player of the year, round seven: see who got the votes here

There is another new leader in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award.
Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe has charged to the top for the first time this season.
He was judged a stand-out best-on-the-ground in the Burras' come from behind win over Buninyong on Saturday - polling the maximum 10 votes.
The former VFL/WAFL tall has taken over the lead from teammate Andy McKay after seven rounds.
Todd Finco (Springbank) is second on 39 ahead of Khyle Forde (Dunnstown) 38 and McKay on 35.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
