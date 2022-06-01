The Courier

CHFL player of the year, round seven: see who got the votes here

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL player of the year, round seven: see who got the votes here

There is another new leader in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.