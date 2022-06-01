A warrant has been issued for the director of two failed Ballarat building companies after he failed to appear at Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Lachlan Trent Rodgers was required to attend for oral examination, or SOE, to be interviewed by lawyers for BJ Martin Joinery, a Ballarat carpentry firm owed over $15,000 by Goldfields Building Co.
An SOE requires a debtor to attend court and give details about their financial circumstances, including but not limited to, their assets, income and debts, according to the Magistrates Court of Victoria.
Rodgers was previously the director of LTR Construction Pty Ltd and Goldfields Building Co Pty Ltd, both of which are in liquidation owing still-to-be-determined amounts to creditors and former employees.
Lawyer for BJ Martin Joinery Justin Lawrence said Rodgers's absence caused a delay "in enforcing their judgment".
"The whole purpose of this process is for the defendant to provide information as to their financial circumstances, which is a right of any plaintiff once they enter judgment," Mr Lawrence said.
"I can assure Mr Rodgers that my client certainly has not lost any intention to enforce the judgment because of his delay, they're still going to pursue him.
"If it's Mr. Rodgers's point of view that he can avoid the debt by not complying with court orders - well, he's kidding himself."
