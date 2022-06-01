The Courier

Lachlan Trent Rodgers failed to appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court; warrant issued

June 1 2022 - 4:50am
Mr Rodgers leaves court in April.

A warrant has been issued for the director of two failed Ballarat building companies after he failed to appear at Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

