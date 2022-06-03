A lot has changed in nine games for the Ballarat Miners as they look to get one back on arch rivals Geelong Supercats on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the season, the Supercats were led brilliantly by their star Sara Blicavs in the 12-point win, but there's a different feel this time as the sides prepare to meet again.
That night was the first time many of the Miners team had played a game together and it was clear that the chemistry was lacking, now with a number of wins under their belt, the Miners are ready to take it up to their fancied opponents.
One player looking to get one back on her opponent is Zitina Aokuso. Fresh off a 26-point game last week and having recovered from a bout of flu which rocked the team, she said she is excited about the challenge this round.
"We've got our whole team now, I think we only had six or seven last time we played them, I think it will be a better contest this time around," she said.
"I think we've got more guards now, we've added Steph (Gorman) this week, we've got more shooters now and I think having the more bodies going into this game."
Aokuso said while the team was in a solid position at 5-4, it was time to step it up a gear.
"We've lost a couple we should have won, now that we've got everyone here, there's a lot we know we can work on and hopefully that will get us the wins we need."
