REALISTICALLY the Miners had no right to win last week's match with Keilor so hard was the club hit by a flu and injury bug in the lead-up to the contest.
But the fact they toughed out a three-point win with essentially just six players taking the court, showed there was plenty of ticker in the side.
This week's match-up with the Geelong Supercats is the second time these two sides have locked horns this season. In the opening round, the Supercats withstood a withering Miners last quarter which tied the game to score a two-point win in overtime.
In that game, Supercat George Blagojevic was the star of the night with 28 points, however, he has since gone down with a knee injury which will sideline him for the rest of the season.
That night, the Miners relied on the undersized Jordan Lingard and Amos Brooks to provide whatever height they could, but with the added inclusions of talls Deng Gak and JD Miller, it's a completely different looking side this time around.
Guard Koen Sapwell knows what it will take to get one back on their title rivals.
"They're different, we're different, but I think what's going to be the difference this time is the little things," he said.
"They've got some very good players, but I'm sure we can cover those bases provided we give that maximum effort.
"We've got those new bigs with Deng and JD, but I reckon we were just one right bounce away from beating them last time."
The Miners sit fifth on the ladder with a 6-3 record, but Sapwell knows the team was just a few seconds away from a 3-6 record.
It was his own three-point bomb which sealed the deal against Kilsyth in the final minute and his 33 points against the Melbourne Tigers that proved the difference in that game.
Last week as he and most of his teammates battled flu, it was youngster Zac Dunmore who stood up with 19 points, shooting eight from nine from the field.
He said last week's win had given the team confidence to attack the second half of the season with confidence.
"It was a massive test of character that's for sure," he said. "Down the end of the stretch, there's going to be COVID games, games where people miss out and whatever, so it's important people step up.
"The boys did really well, we had Zac who came in and played a great game, 'Mossy' (Amos Brooks) played some good minutes, which was great.
"Having someone like Zac coming in off the bench who can hit that bucket when you need him to, is going to be hugely important to us going forward."
