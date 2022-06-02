Court hears alleged offender strives to be a 'solid family man'

A man has told a magistrate "I want to be a better person" in a plea to place him in Drug Court to help his prospects of rehabilitation.
The Drug Court was launched in Ballarat in February, as part of the initiative's expansion to regional Victoria this year, and aims to break the cycle for people trapped in drug-related re-offending.
Philip Holt indicated to a Ballarat Magistrates' Court he would plead guilty to charges of theft, dishonestly assist in disposal of stolen goods and fail drug test within three hours of driving.
Defence for Holt told the court he had been prescribed strong painkillers for injuries from a motor vehicle accident, and the medication had impacted Holt's drug habit.
"Originally he's had a problem with heroin, but recently it's been methamphetamines ... back to heroin," the defence said.
The court heard Holt had an extensive prior history of offending, detailed in a document 51 pages long.
Each case in the Drug Court must meet a set of extensive criteria and the offender must be pleading guilty to all charges to be eligible for a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order, or DATO.
Appearing via video link, Holt told the court he would welcome a DATO, and was striving to learn skills to help him parent his step-children.
"I think I'd do well ... I've been doing course in [prison], I'm doing parenting courses," Holt said.
"I'm getting ready for when I get out ... I want to be a better person.
"I'm over all this."
Drug Court provides a more rigorous level of support to offenders using rewards and sanctions to encourage positive behaviour and address any non-compliance, and has proved successful in other locations.
Evaluations have shown a 70 per cent reduction in prison time for participants on a DATO.
They have also shown a 32 per cent reduction in unemployment and a 23 per cent reduction in re-offending rates over the first 12 months after program completion.
Magistrate Letizia Torres spoke directly to Holt; "It sounds as though you do want to make a change, it sounds as though you do want to be a solid family man, is that right?"
"That's right, your honour," Holt replied.
Magistrate Torres ordered assessments to determine if Holt was eligible for the Drug Court initiative.
The matter will return to court in July.
