The Courier

Dancing With Our Stars 2022: Emily Sweet knows the importance of the foundation's impact

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 2 2022 - 10:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERFORMANCE READY: Emily Sweet, Australian Community Media head of engagement is looking forward to her time on the dance floor. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

After 10 years of seeing the Ballarat Foundation's impact on the community, Emily Sweet is taking on the Dancing With Our Stars challenge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.