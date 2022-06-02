After 10 years of seeing the Ballarat Foundation's impact on the community, Emily Sweet is taking on the Dancing With Our Stars challenge.
Ms Sweet works for ACM, Australia's largest publisher of regional news and the owner of The Courier, as head of engagement and is also on the foundation's board.
She said the past few weeks of dance rehearsals and fundraising had pushed her out of her comfort zone.
Rather than letting the nerves get to her, Ms Sweet is focusing on where the funds will go.
"These are really difficult economic times at the moment and people are making decisions about whether to put fuel in the car or buy food for their kids."
Ms Sweet is involved with the foundation's allocations committee so she knows how big of an impact everyone's fundraising efforts will have.
"You have kids who are going off to school and they have not eaten breakfast and they may not have lunch," she said.
"We are able to fund things like breakfast programs for those kids and help ensure that they have lunches provided.
"That kind of thing is really driving me at the moment to just push myself and try hard and do the best that I can."
Ten years ago Ms Sweet was asked to participate in the Ballarat Advocacy Program where a group of business leaders banded together and raised money for disadvantaged family.
"You do not have to scratch far underneath the surface to find areas of disadvantage in Ballarat - it exists right here," she said.
Despite never dancing before, Ms Sweet said she was enjoying the challenge.
"It has been so much to learn," she said.
"I thought the waltz was a very basic and traditional type of dance. But you have to keep your elbows up and your knees bent and be looking in the right direction."
Ms Sweet said she was very grateful for all the help The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross and dance partner Mark Vanderkley have given.
"Both of whom have got so much experience," she said.
"It requires so much balance and strength and I have learnt everything from the ground up."
Ms Sweet said she was not quite sure what she was going to do once all the rehearsals were over.
"I am sure I will still be popping back in there and then I might even take up dancing."
The event is on June 25.
