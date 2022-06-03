Varied diet is a recipe for wattlebird success | Nature Notes

Why is the red wattlebird so common when many other birds are declining?
Perhaps it is due to this bird's wide choice of food.
Advertisement
Although in the honeyeater family, it is a very adaptable bird, with its food being much more than nectar from flowers. Insects form an important part of the red wattlebird's diet, and it also eats soft fruit, pet food and bread.
The one in the photo had been feeding inside a soft-drink can on the ground, where sand had attached to its sugary-sticky beak as it moved the can around.
While most of the wattlebird's food is found in trees and shrubs, it will descend to the ground if food is readily available there.
The photo shows the three main identification features of the red wattlebird: the small red wattles on the face, the yellow patch on its belly and the pink legs.
None of these occur on the smaller, but otherwise rather similar, little wattlebird.
In normal conditions, nearly half the red wattlebird's food is nectar, especially from eucalypts.
This is not gained by sucking, but rather by lapping with its long, brush-tipped tongue.
Also important are insects and similar small creatures, some of which are found among the leaves, twigs and branches, or in the air.
Wattlebirds sometimes fly beyond treetop level in their aerial insect-chasing.
The insects provide essential protein not found in nectar.
Home gardeners will also attest that soft fruit such as figs, peaches and plums are eaten in season.
Native and exotic berries are consumed as well.
Also in home gardens, wattlebirds will come to flowers of some of the camellias and sages, as well as the well-known native bird-attracting plants such as kangaroo-paws, grevilleas, bottlebrushes and banksias, and many sorts of flowering eucalypts.
They don't seem to eat any sort of seed offered on bird trays, but will take bread, as well as small portions of many forms of meat.
Most of the Ballarat district experienced an occurrence of floating spider webs on several days last month.
A photo from Skipton shows a ploughed paddock attractively covered with the descended, dew-covered white webs that had obviously been numerous the previous day.
Many of the cottony clusters had caught on the slight ridges of the ploughed ground.
Advertisement
These webs are the means of dispersal of baby spiders, which float on almost-calm days from their birthplace to wherever they alight.
They are a normal feature of still, sunny autumn days, varying in their abundance from year to year.
How common is the nankeen kestrel? We were pleased to see one hovering then perched, in a cattle paddock at Burrumbeet. L.B., Wendouree.
The attractive and slender nankeen kestrel is moderately common in open farming country throughout the Ballarat district.
Its numbers vary from year to year and season to season.
Advertisement
It seems to be most numerous in summer and autumn.
Pairs will nest here, although the nests are not often seen.
This expert hoverer is sometimes found in open country on the edge of Ballarat, such as Wendouree, Warrenheip and Sebastopol.
At times it seems to be almost absent, but there are usually a few remaining here when the majority go elsewhere.
Its absence is probably related to lack of food, which is mainly mice, crickets, lizards, grasshoppers and small birds.
Much of this prey is harder to find in cold weather.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.