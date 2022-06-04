The Courier

Matthew Guy says the Andrews Government has allowed 'a culture of arrogance and secrecy' to thrive

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arrogance and secrecy: State opposition leader Matthew Guy and member for Ripon Louise Staley says the nature of politics has changed in Australia. Picture: Caleb Cluff.

The first day of winter announces itself with an arctic blast as the state's opposition leader Matthew Guy meets the press at Smythesdale, west of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.