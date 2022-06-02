A SEASON to remember has been capped off in the perfect way for Ballarat Bolts star all-rounder Lillee Barendsen named the North West A Grade's player of the season.
In a huge result for the club, which went unbeaten through the summer, Barendsen also took out the league's batting aggregate, was named named in the team of the year and was also awarded as the best under-18s player in the competition.
Advertisement
During the season, Barendsen averaged over 50 opening the batting, consistently getting the side off to a good start. Her top score was 66 in round seven, in all she scored 362 runs for the season. She also picked up five wickets at an average of just 9 runs per wicket.
Premiership coach Emily McNeight was awarded with the bowling aggregate for the year, finishing the season with 13 wickets at an average a tick over seven runs per wicket. She was also named in the team of the year.
Summer Dehnert was named the wicket keeper of the year in B Grade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.