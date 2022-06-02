The Courier

Ballarat Bolts all-round Lillee Barendsen has been named the player of the year in the North West A competition

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 2 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:30am
LIGHTNING: Lillee Barendsen has been named as the player of the year in the Women's Cricket North West A competition. Picture: Luke Hemer

A SEASON to remember has been capped off in the perfect way for Ballarat Bolts star all-rounder Lillee Barendsen named the North West A Grade's player of the season.

