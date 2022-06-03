It was the early 1990s when Ivan Carter's love of the round ball code truly began.
Carter, who will line up for his 400th game with Daylesford and Hepburn United in Division 1 of the Ballarat District Soccer Association this weekend can remember a time when he and his mates from high school were almost pioneers for the game in the region.
"I grew up in this region, went to school at Daylesford High School, played AFL in my junior years before I discovered the world game," Carter said.
"There was a bunch of us school friends that got interested and we all played together through the ranks."
The group stayed close and carried on in years to come, cementing success at the club.
"There was probably 10 of us at Daylesford, all in the same year that got obsessed about it, we would play every day at lunch time like you do at school," he said.
"I remember walking around with a soccer ball pretty much everywhere I went. I had this ball which you kicked and it would come back to you.
"We were definitely an unusual group, as you can imagine it was probably 90 per cent AFL or netball, we hardly had any juniors at all, it's only really been in the last sort of decade the club has managed to get its junior program going as it has.
"We used to watch the SBS World Game specials and we'd gather around the TV to watch the highlights. We also had a lovely guy who used to drive us all down to Altona once a week to play indoor in Altona, that got us keener because we would see all the real good players down there."
Carter, who has played his career as a defender has helped Daylesford and Hepburn United to four premierships and three cups. He also claimed the BDSA best and fairest award in 1999, something he cherishes as his personal highlight.
"I was still young back then, probably about 22 and it came out of nowhere because I've always played sweeper, which obviously is the furthest back on the pitch, it's rare that a defender gets that award, it's usually the goal kickers," he said.
"I used to just go for runs up the field and go for dribble because players don't tend to pick you up that way."
He said he was thrilled to have seen the growth of the club which now has multiple junior teams.
"It's outrageous the amount of juniors now," he said.
"We used to have almost beg for kids to come and have a go at soccer, they'd turn up not all that interested, but now the primary schools are all into, it's become a bit contagious now, it's amazing to see the club grow like that, now we're short on coaches whereas we had always been short on players."
This week Daylesford and Hepburn United meets up with Maryborough and Carter joked he would hopefully like to sneak down for some goal kicking practice.
"I could count the number of goals I've kicked on my two hands. I remember a couple of stunners in the late 90s, but I haven't scored for six years," he said.
"My last effort was the coach put me up the front for one half in division 2 against a pretty undermanned Forest team and I scored two but the coach said 'that was enough'.
I would hope to think I've made a case for going forward this week. I might beg for 20 minutes to see if I can get a kick, but I reckon I could barely make the distance from 20 meters now."
He added he was thrilled to know he'd stayed at the one club for all these years.
"It's fantastic to know that even though things slow down and things get harder, if you can commit to a club and commit to a game, then you can continue to contribute at this age," he said.
"It means a lot and I love the club, even after I won the league best and fairest, I had a couple of offers, but I just wasn't interested, I wanted to keep playing with friends and playing up here. So I stayed there and have never looked back."
