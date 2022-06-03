A music festival to help Ballarat's musicians recover from lost gigs during the pandemic will be held on Saturday.
Ballarat Original Music Festival organiser Tim Hudspith said musicians had done it tough during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've been planning to organise some sort of a gig at Trades Hall for over a year but due to the pandemic it just wasn't possible," Hudspith said.
"Musicians have done it tough during the pandemic with most unable to perform live.
"The Ballarat Original Music Festival is an opportunity for some local original musicians to get paid to perform and hopefully that will help them recover from losing so many gigs during the pandemic. "
Ballarat husband and wife duo Peter and Kristine Allan, who have performed in London, Melbourne, Adelaide and New South Wales, will headline the festival.
Their music is both topical and timeless and can be described as "pop noir" . There are influences of folk, blues and rock, with catchy melodies you will be singing on the way home.
Ballarat's Echoes of Alchemy will perform their unique brand of beautiful tunes as will Hudspith, who will be accompanied by his band Goldentone.
They will perform various songs from Hudspith's back catalogue of 21 CD releases spanning 35 years of songwriting.
"I am really grateful to the City of Ballarat, and Regional Arts Victoria, for providing funding for the festival," Hudspith said.
"If it is a success then I will organise another festival in 2023, if I can get funding."
The Ballarat Original Music Festival will be held on Saturday from 2pm to 5.30pm at Trades Hall, Camp Street, Ballarat.
Doors open at 1.45pm and the festival begins at 2pm sharp with a Welcome to Country ceremony. Children are free entry if they are accompanied by a responsible adult.
