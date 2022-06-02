North Ballarat star Tom Hotchin is unlikely to play again this Ballarat Football Netball League season after undergoing surgery to correct an ACL injury.
The former North Melbourne VFL player had been a leading contributor in early wins before landing awkwardly from a marking contest in the round four triumph against East Point.
Advertisement
Hotchin kicked seven goals across the first four rounds and played an important role as a pressure forward, averaging nearly five one percenters and five tackles a match.
Hotchin joins an injury ward that already includes midfielders Joe Symons and Elliott Lamb, another casualty from the win against East Point.
Last weekend's bye offered some reprieve for Brendan McCartney's side with Jack Riding likely to return after missing the round six loss to Melton with general soreness.
The sixth-placed Roosters host Bacchus Marsh this weekend, both looking to snap two-match losing streaks.
The two sides are locked in a fight for the same spot in the top six, both sharing 12 points and 3-3 records.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.