The Courier

Burra well-poised to break 25-year drought | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 8 game-by-game previews

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 2 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jed Hill in action for Sebastopol. Picture: Adam Trafford

A win against Sunbury and a slice of good fortune could see Sebastopol move to second, but unwelcome history stands in the way.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.