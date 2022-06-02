A win against Sunbury and a slice of good fortune could see Sebastopol move to second, but unwelcome history stands in the way.
Since 2009, Sebastopol has failed to beat the Lions.
Not even last season, when Sunbury was in trouble at 2-4, and Sebastopol was entrenched in the top four, could the Burra correct the record.
Haunting similarities linger over this weekend's clash.
Sebastopol flying, Sunbury struggling and testing conditions a likely influence.
IN OTHER BFNL NEWS:
A loss last weekend dampened any momentum Sunbury earned from its first win of the season.
Forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds only crush its hopes further, working against its favoured style of play.
The Lions sit second in the league for handballs (average 140 per match), second for uncontested disposals (257.7), and third for uncontested marks (84.3).
Sebastopol holds a clear advantage in a match likely to be won around the contest.
The Burra lead the competition for hard ball gets (average 36.2 per match) and effective tackles (54.8).
If Sebastopol wins, it will be hoping Melton does it a favour and beats East Point in the headline match of the final round before the Queen's Birthday weekend break.
The Bloods are eyeing an eighth-straight win, though coach Aaron Tymms was still wary of an opponent he deemed the competition's yardstick.
East Point has soared to second on the back of three consecutive wins, led by Jordan Johnston's incredible form. Johnston has bagged 17 goals across his past three games, but his forward pressure has drawn the most praise from inside the Roos' camp.
The Roos forward will need to be at his tenacious best to combat the Bloods' industrious half-back line, which no side has been able to match.
Jordyn Cotter averages 30.14 disposals and 4.29 intercept marks per match, while Brett McIntyre is among the top 20 in the league for score involvements, averaging 5.5 per match.
A lot is working in Melton's favour - two wins in two top-of-the-table showdowns under its belt, home ground advantage and the knowledge it can give it all with a two-week break looming thanks to a round nine bye.
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 4, 2021 - Lake Wendouree 9.12 (66) d Ballarat 9.7 (61)
SWANS (5th, 4-3): The Swans are returning to full fitness and are presented with a perfect chance to capitalise on their winning form. Andrew Hooper is in red-hot touch since returning from injury and will have a good day out against one of the leakiest defences in the competition.
LAKERS (11th, 1-5): Though an 81-point deficit might not reflect it, the Lakers were competitive against a benchmark Melton side. A similarly young opponent might just work into Lake Wendouree's favour, with its dynamic ball movement likely to test a depleted Swans back six.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
at MacPherson Park, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 5, 2021 - East Point 13.15 (93) d Melton 7.10 (52)
BLOODS (1st, 7-0): The Bloods are thanking the draw with their latest challenge offset by a home ground advantage. Melton is no stranger to a top-of-the-table showdown, playing two already and recording convincing wins. Key to victory will be stopping Jordan Johnston.
ROOS (2nd, 4-2): The reigning premiers are in fine touch, winning their past three games. Jordan Johnston's form has been well documented and overshadowed the continued influence of Cam Lovig and Jackson Merrett. The pair are quiet ball-magnets and will need to be at their best again.
PREDICTION: Melton
at Melton Rec Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 2, 2021 - Redan 14.12 (96) d Melton South 14.11 (95)
PANTHERS (9th, 2-5): While they look a fearsome side, the Panthers' weakness has been their ability to be competitive for four quarters. The return of senior players will be a big boost as Heath Pritchard's men hunt a first home win of the season.
LIONS (8th, 2-4): Redan bagged a vital win at the weekend, and Jarrett Giampaolo's moving of the magnets has worked wonders. Izaac Grant is benefiting from more time in the middle, averaging 22 disposals and eight tackles across the past three games.
PREDICTION: Melton South
at Mars Stadium, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 7, 2021 - North Ballarat 19.16 (130) d Bacchus Marsh 8.11 (59)
ROOSTERS (6th, 3-3): North Ballarat returns from the bye looking to snap a two-match losing streak. Inaccuracy has been behind the dip in form, with the Roosters kicking a combined 9.25 in their past two rounds. Beating Bacchus Marsh will be crucial for their finals hopes.
COBRAS (7th, 3-3): It's been a tough fortnight for the Cobras, losing to Melton South before being rolled by East Point. Life doesn't get any easier playing the Roosters at Mars Stadium, where they haven't won since 2017. Memories of last year's big loss won't help either.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 7, 2021 - Sunbury 9.12 (66) d Sebastopol 7.15 (57)
BURRA (3rd, 4-2): The Burra are well-positioned to break the longest drought in the league. Tony Lockyer was immense last weekend, and coach Michael Searl may be tempted to swing his superstar into the midfield to combat Lions ball-magnet Daniel Toman.
LIONS (10th, 1-5): Finals look more like a distant dream for the Lions, and winning this weekend looks crucial. Travis Hodgson should be welcoming back VFL duo Jake Sutton and Cooper Anderson with Essendon having the bye.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
