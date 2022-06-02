UPDATE, 2.10pm:
VLine expects the line to be clear by 3pm on Thursday.
EARLIER:
Train services to and from Ballarat are being replaced with buses between Caroline Springs and Southern Cross Station, after a person was hit by a train in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon.
Trains in Melbourne's west, as well as the Bendigo and Geelong regional lines are also affected by the incident.
Ballarat line passengers are able to take a train to Caroline Springs before swapping to a bus for the rest of the journey. Passengers leaving Melbourne will board a bus to Caroline Springs and switch to a normal train service back to Ballarat.
The Department of Transport is encouraging passengers to check station platform displays, listen for announcements, and allow more time.
"At this time, there is no time for line restoration. Please allow an extra 90 minutes travel time for your journey." VLine said in an update on its website.
The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
