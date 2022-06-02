The Courier
Updated

Coaches replace trains for part of the journey on the Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong lines after an incident in Melbourne

Updated June 2 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

UPDATE, 2.10pm:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.